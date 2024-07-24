26Health announces leadership changes, return of gender-affirming care

The team at 26Health celebrate Latrice Stewart’s promotion to CEO. (Photo from 26Health’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | 26Health, a Central Florida nonprofit focused on providing health care services “rooted in our LGBTQIA+ heritage, lineage and history” has announced several changes to its leadership over the last several weeks.

In a June 21press release, 26Health named Latrice Stewart its new interim chief executive officer, replacing former CEO Syvonne Carter, who was released from her position on May 28. Stewart had been named the organization’s executive designee upon Carter’s exit.

“Stewart joined the nonprofit healthcare provider in March as Chief Operating Officer, and brings three decades of healthcare experience, including previous CEO roles at healthcare organizations,” 26Health said in its release.

The organization posted to its social media accounts on July 18, naming Stewart as 26Health’s permanent CEO.

Stewart’s promotions were accompanied by an announcement on July 8 from 26Health, naming CeCe Teneal as the new chair of 26Health’s board of directors, replacing outgoing chair, Dr. David J. Hardrick, who held the position since May 2023.

“As the chairwoman of the Board of Directors for 26Health, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the board for placing their confidence in me,” said Teneal in a statement. “Together, we will work tirelessly to drive our mission forward to ensure equitable access to healthcare for every individual, regardless of their background. Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. I am committed to serving the underprivileged and underserved because we encompass every letter. No one should be left behind.”

Teneal, who is a proud queer woman of color and a world-renowned singer, joined the board in 2021 and most recently served as its treasurer.

“I am incredibly optimistic about the future of 26Health, especially under the leadership of our Interim CEO, Latrice Stewart,” said Teneal. “With the support of our dedicated board and talented staff, I am confident that we will make a significant impact in bridging the gap to health equity in the communities we serve. At 26Health, we will create a future where every individual can thrive and experience optimal well-being.”

Among the organization’s leadership changes, 26Health also announced it would resume offering gender-affirming care through its clinic.

Gender-affirming services had been halted in 2023 due to passing of the Senate Bill 254. The bill ratified by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made gender-affirming care, such as hormone replacement therapy treatment, essentially illegal in the state. At the time, many LGBTQ+-focused clinics, including 26Health, paused many of its gender-affirming health care services because of the law.

“We follow the American and Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association and American Medical Associations practices when it comes to specialty services, primary care/mental health, so those services don’t change,” said Carter at the time. “Specific services that we have unfortunately had to sunset, were again hormone replacement, gender marker letters and things of that nature.”

In June, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the law and related Boards of Medicine rules were motivated by disapproval of transgender people and violate the equal protection rights of transgender individuals, opening the door for Florida clinics to once again offer gender-affirming care. 26Health began offering those services on July 1.

“We are always watching the legislation to see if there are any changes but currently we are moving forward and offering those services,” Stewart says. “We want to empower individuals to become their fullest and most authentic selves.”

Transgender individuals who want to seek gender-affirming care through 26Health can schedule an appointment online or over the phone to begin the process. This begins with a mental health exam to receive clearance with one of 26 Health’s therapists, then meeting with one of the nurse practitioners or physicians to start the process of receiving gender-affirming care.

“We have already had a significant response from our patients,” Stewart says. “We are very excited to have them back, especially the ones who have come previously, but also the ones that are new to us.”

Appointments for services can be made by calling (321) 800-2922 or at 26Health.org/book.