Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus endorses Harris, congressional candidates

Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo via Harris’ Facebook)

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid July 28, just days after releasing the list of congressional candidates the organization is supporting in Florida’s Aug. 20 primary.

“The people we endorsed are pro-equality champions, people who will help us take back Florida and make it a place for all of us, not just the far right few,” Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde said in a statement July 23.

“That’s not to say the other Democrats in the races are in any way bad — they’re terrific people and should they win their primaries we’ll be working to elect each of them,” she continued. “But these are the candidates we think are best positioned to do what is so necessary here, to protect the Democratic senate majority and to help flip the House of Representatives so that Kamala Harris has a Congress that will join her in continuing the progress we’ve seen in the past four years.”

The caucus led with its endorsement of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for U.S. Senate, who represented Florida’s 26th congressional district from 2019-2021. The Democrat is among those hoping to challenge Republican Rick Scott this November.

“Debbie has proved herself an outstanding legislator with deep understanding of the issues vital to all Florida voters,” Browde shared. “She’s not just ready to move up to the United States Senate, she’s the candidate best positioned to eliminate the embarrassment Florida has sent to Washington, Rick Scott.”

In the U.S. House, the caucus endorsed each of Florida’s incumbent representatives including Central Florida’s U.S. Reps. Maxwell Alejandro Frost and Darren Soto along with Tampa Bay’s U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor. Other candidates include Allek Pastrana, Andrea Doria Kale, Barbie Harden Hall and Daniel McDow in Central Florida and Jan Schneider, Manny Lopez, Patricia Kemp and Sabrina Bousbar in Tampa Bay.

View the caucus’ full list of endorsed candidates below:

District 1: Gay Valimont

District 4: Lashonda “LJ” Holloway

District 7: Allek Pastrana

District 8: Daniel McDow

District 9: Darren Soto

District 10: Maxwell Alejandro Frost

District 11: Barbie Harden Hall

District 13: Sabrina Bousbar

District 14: Kathy Castor

District 15: Patricia “Pat” Kemp

District 16: Jan Schneider

District 17: Manny Lopez

District 18: Andrea Doria Kale

District 21: Thomas Witkop

District 22: Rep. Lois Frankel

District 23: Jared Moskowitz

District 24: Frederica Wilson

District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

District 27: Lucia Baez-Geller

In its endorsement of Harris, the caucus noted members are already actively participating in the vice president’s campaign. Volunteers are working across the state to register voters and more.

“Our members aren’t just energized, they’re excited to be working to elect the first woman to the nation’s highest office and to take back Florida at the same time,” Browde said July 28. “Not only does Kamala Harris have the knowledge, energy and leadership skills this country needs, she’s a career prosecutor who knows exactly what to do with career felons like Donald Trump.”

Florida’s primary is scheduled for Aug. 20 and the general election is Nov. 5. Check your voter registration and more at Vote.org.

For more information about the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and its 2024 endorsements, visit LGBTQDems.org.