PHOTOS: Watermark among those honored at The Center Orlando’s Diversity Awards

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando held its 12th annual Diversity Awards at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista on July 26 and Watermark Publishing Group was among the individuals and organizations honored during the event.

Nine awards were given out during the event with Watermark Publishing Group receiving the Small Business Partner award.

“The LGBT+ Center is essential to our community and makes it so easy to partner with them,” says Rick Todd, owner and publisher of Watermark. “I am honored they recognized Watermark in its 30th year as Small Business Partner of the year.”

Individuals honored included Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who received the LGBT+ Ally award; Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, the 17th Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and National Press Secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Brandon Wolf, both who received the Trailblazer Award; La Jon Dantzler, The Center Orlando’s Individual Giving Manager, who received the Emerging Leader Award; and Michael Slaymaker, Chief Executive Officer at Orlando Youth Alliance, who was named The Center Orlando’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement recipient.

Organizations that were also honored included Zebra Youth, who received the Non-Profit Partner award; Orange County Government, who received the Champion of Equality award; and Universal Studios Florida, who received the Corporate Partner award.

You can see photos from the event below.

Photos by Danny Garcia, Dylan Todd and Jeremy Williams.