Metro Inclusive Health generates over $755K in free healthcare

Metro Inclusive Health on Central Ave. (Photo courtesy Metro)

TAMPA BAY | Metro Inclusive Health has announced that the organization’s Copay it Forward program generated $755,107 in free healthcare for under or uninsured patients in Tampa Bay last year.

The program utilizes pharmaceutical copayments to provide for those in need at no additional cost to those who are insured. It was developed to channel “the power of insured patients to help eliminate barriers to quality healthcare by providing essential and often lifesaving services.”

“The quality of life in our community is intrinsically linked to access to healthcare,” Metro Inclusive Health Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Brian Bailey said in a press release. “With rising costs impacting every aspect of daily life, it’s more crucial than ever to ensure that healthcare remains accessible.

“Our commitment is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can live, work and thrive in Tampa Bay,” he added.

The initiative is made possible with the Federal Health Resources & Services Administration’s 340b program, which allows the nonprofit healthcare provider to purchase discounted prescription drugs. It’s just one part of how the organization has worked to serve Tampa Bay for over 30 years.

The Copay it Forward figure grew by nearly $95,000 in 2023, surpassing Metro’s 2022 total of $660,485. It was made possible by insured patients using “a designated partner pharmacy to fill their prescriptions,” allowing them to provide services at no cost from their St. Pete, Tampa, Clearwater, Brandon, Seminole Heights and New Port Richey locations, in addition to mobile and telehealth.

Insured Patients insured with most major insurances — including Medicare and Medicaid — can use one of Metro’s almost 60 partnered pharmacies to participate in the initiative. Walgreens, CVS, and AB Specialty are among the pharmacies in Tampa Bay.

Metro also hopes Metro Inclusive Pharmacy, which the nonprofit introduced last year, will enhance their Copay it Forward program. Their goal is to raise over $755,000 in 2024, a year that began with the organization’s significant redistribution of operations.

“In early 2024, Metro completed its transformation from four to nine health centers ahead of schedule and under budget,” CEO Priya Rajkumar noted in the press release. “Today, we’re seeing double-digit new patient growth at nearly every location.”

The organization also introduced same-day access to services in recent months, including rapid STI testing and results, as well as walk-in PrEP, DoxyPEP and nPEP programs with prescriptions available in under an hour. You can read all about Metro’s current initiatives and more in its 2023 annual report.

For more information about Metro Inclusive Health, its Copay it Forward program and other initiatives, visit MetroTampaBay.org.