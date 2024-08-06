Latino LGBTQ+ activists lobby Congress for federal protections

Hispanic Federation President Frankie Miranda speaks at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 9, 2024. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

On July 9, after most members of Congress had left the Capitol, a small group began setting up a celebration. The halls were nearly silent, aside from the occasional tap of heels on the marble floor, as people slowly streamed into Emancipation Hall and down a corridor. Closer to Senate Meeting Room 212, the intertwining murmur of voices in Spanish and English began to grow.

Then one man stepped to the front of the room and a hush overcame the crowd.

“Today was a great opportunity to meet different members in the House and the Senate,” Frankie Miranda said. “It was an eye-opening experience in many different opportunities, seeing how our message was being welcomed. And in other cases, really not resonating at all, with some of them.”

Miranda, who is the president of the Hispanic Federation, a nonprofit membership and advocacy organization with a mission to “empower and advance the Hispanic community” with a particular focus to low-income, marginalized, and immigrant Latinos, assured that the advocacy for expanding protections for LGBTQ+ people would not end on Capitol Hill.

“We are going to continue our push to make sure that the intersectionality in our communities — that our LGBTQ+ Latinx and that female voices are heard,” Miranda continued, conviction clear in his voice. “We’re going to continue pushing because we know that after pride, the work continues. We cannot just allow ourselves to just be recognized just one month out of the year.”

Miranda, who became the Hispanic Federation’s first gay president in 2019, has vowed to use his platform to help uplift Latino LGBTQ+ voices. The organization is doing so by giving money to organizations that help with grants and training that focus on LGBTQ+ Latinos’ experiences — especially those dealing with immigration, race, culture, and language access.

“In 2022, the Federation decided to invest a million dollars in funding to support Latinx LGBTQ organizations,” Miranda said. “Those grantees around this room are part of this incredible initiative that has done incredible work.”

According to the group’s website, 27 organizations have received up to $50,000 each to help serve the Latino LGBTQ+ community. In addition to providing funds, the Hispanic Federation also created meetings for these organizations to discuss their needs for the continued support of their communities.

Discussions with Latino LGBTQ+ organizations have informed the Hispanic Federation about overlooked issues within these communities, eventually leading to the creation of the Advance Change Together (ACT) initiative. The ACT initiative includes grantees who are LGBTQ+ and Latino from various parts of the country, representing diverse segments of the LGBTQ+ community.

The ACT initiative is then able to promote specific pro-LGBTQ+ federal legislation through lobbying.

“We came together as grassroots orgs to really talk about the current political climate, especially against LGBT rhetoric,” said grantee Kevin Al Perez, president of Somos Familia Valle. “Specifically, the rise of trans bills with youth, lots of anti-trans legislation that is thrown against the LGBT community. It also brings together the intersections of the Latine experience when it comes to immigration, when it comes to status, when it comes to all the intersections that all of our organizations meet.”

Somos Familia Valle is the leading local Latino LGBTQ+ organization in California’s San Fernando Valley that “supports, empowers, and mobilizes families, and allies for racial, gender, and economic justice” through community dialogue, advocacy, and civic engagement.

Perez was able to take his successful dialogue techniques to the federal level, highlighting common challenges that California’s Latino LGBTQ+ community has endured.

“I was able to meet with Sen. Alex Padilla, which was very amazing,” Perez explained after his day lobbying on the Hill. “We had our drag story hour protested, we had our local elementary school protested for having a rainbow assembly for children, which is just a book celebrating diverse families … I was able to really let him know that this even happens in his own community in Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley.”

He continued, explaining that the significant work done on the Hill is the first of its kind and will hopefully lead to change.

“I think this is us coming together very historical in a way — that there hasn’t been specifically a Latine LGBT representation, especially here in the Capitol, especially a group, right?” Perez said. “We see a lot of LGBT movement work being led by white boards and I think our perspective really gives an opportunity for our communities to be heard.”

The specific legislation the ACT grantees were promoting includes the Equality Act that would establish uniform and explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people, The Healthy Families Act which that would provide a guaranteed minimum of seven paid sick days per year to care for their families or themselves, and the PrEP Access and Coverage Act that would require all private and public insurance plans to cover the HIV prevention pill and related services.

Xelestiàl Moreno-Luz, a transgender activist and CEO of Saturn’s Wish, an arts and culture organization dedicated to “advancing the artistic and cultural efforts of TGI (trans, gender-diverse and intersex) BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) works,” is another of the grantees lobbying on behalf of the ACT initiative.

For Moreno-Luz, the Equality Act would give many in her community — specifically trans Latinos, the ability to be protected federally

“One of the biggest things for me is how are our policymakers, the people in office, making sure that TGI (trans, gender-diverse, and intersex) people have employment opportunities,” Moreno-Luz said when asked why she was on Capitol Hill. “Even if they have an employment opportunity, Is this employment safe? Is this employment an affirming environment for TGI populations? And so that’s kind of like what I was addressing today.”

For her, this lobbying is more than just passing an act through the House and Senate. It’s about being able to live safely in her own skin.

“A good colleague of mine mentioned today during one of our delegations that this year 17 trans people have been murdered in the United States,” Moreno-Luz said. “And those are just reported murders, with half of them being Latin.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, which tracks instances of reported fatal trans violence, has said that in 2023 at least 32 trans and gender-expansive people had been killed through violent means. Moreno-Luz explained that if Congress passes the Equality Act, more trans people would be safe.

“We’re all humans: That’s the message I always try to tell people,” Hector Ruiz, president of the South Texas Equality Project (STEP), said while talking with other grantees. “We love the same, we breathe the same, we eat the same, whatever it may be. Ultimately we’re just people trying to fight for our rights that haven’t been given to us in the past — as a group that I feel has been underrepresented and undervalued.”

STEP works towards creating a more affirming community for LGBTQ+ people in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley through educational forums, support groups, fundraisers, meetups, and other events that include RGV+ Pride.

“We’re just here to let people [members of Congress] know that we’re humans just like everyone else,” Ruiz added.

The Rio Grande between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas, on Jan. 14, 2020. The South Texas Equality Project works throughout the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Grantee Dagoberto Bailón, co-founder of Trans Queer Pueblo in Phoenix, emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between members of Congress and those affected by the proposed legislation. He explains that such discussions are crucial for creating meaningful and impactful laws, which can help local organizations better protect LGBTQ+ Latinos.

“I think it’s important to build connections to really figure out how we can collectively change the way that the U.S. is talking about issues for LGBT people and Latinx people in general,” Bailón said. “Also to go back to our states to see what strategies are working in other states so that we can implement them and sort of build a coalition that can push different pressure points, so that we can achieve the same goal.”

Bailón is not alone in aiming to change attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. and increase protective measures.

Debo Ofsowitz, the development director for Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka, Florida, also highlighted the importance of getting federal protections for LGBTQ+ Latinos.

“Young LGBTQ people are growing up in a country where they feel like their own government is attacking them,” they said. “These are young people who know their identity from the day that they were born, just like the rest of us knew our identity from the day that we were born. They feel like they can’t be who they are. They feel like not only are their parents against them, not only their teachers, not only their church, but also their government. We’re trying to change that.”

And change that they will try.

All three protective bills — the Equality Act, Healthy Families Act and PrEP Access and Coverage Act of 2023 — have all been formally introduced to Congress and have been passed along to committees regarding their issues, but nothing has passed yet.

