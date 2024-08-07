PHOTOS: Savoy’s celebrity bartenders give their all for LGBT+ Center Orlando fundraiser

ORLANDO | The 12th annual Celebrity Bartender night, benefiting the LGBT+ Center Orlando, returned to Savoy Orlando Aug. 6.

Traditionally held in May, the 12th annual event was moved to August. Despite the aftermath of Tropical Depression Debby, which washed over Central Florida the day before, and numerous political fundraisers happening throughout the city, a mighty group of local celebrities tried their hand at slinging drinks for tips.

The event ran from 6 p.m.-12 a.m., with local celebrities assigned to their bar station alongside professional Savoy Orlando bartenders.

Jason Lambert, last year’s winner and owner of The Hammered Lamb & Jack ‘n’ Honey’s, managed to bring in the most tips for the second consecutive year, followed by local entertainer and socialite Jessica Hoehn, who won in 2022.

Additional celebrity bartenders included community leaders such as Heather Wilkie from Zebra Youth, Tatiana Quiroga from Come Out with Pride, Gina Duncan from The Pride Chamber and The Center Orlando’s own Nikole Parker and George Wallace; business owners like Pom Moongauklang from Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Lane Blackwell from MojoMan’s Swimwear; personalities such as Real Radio’s Sabrina Ambra, fitness model Jimmy Drew, several members of the Orlando Otters Rugby Team; local entertainers including RalphyC, Ginger Beer, Axel Andrews, Gregory Metts, Risa Risqué, Addison Taylor, Sheila from Accounting; and local Chanteuses Heather Abood and Lindsey Leigh.

100% of the tips raised and sales Jell-O shots, as well as $1 of all Tito’s Vodka sales, all went to The Center Orlando, with the group managing to collectively bring in over $7,000.

