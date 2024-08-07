Zebra Youth announces second annual ‘Strike For Stripes’ bowling fundraiser

ORLANDO | Zebra Youth will host its second annual “Strikes For Stripes” bowling fundraiser at the Aloma Bowling Center in Winter Park Oct. 13. The event, which kicks off Orlando’s Pride Week, is presented by Crew Health and sponsored by Aloma Bowl and Come Out With Pride.

Each bowling team will consist of six players with the entrance fee of $250 per team covering shoe rentals and two games. Each team will also get a large cheese pizza and choice of beer or soda pitcher included. The event will also feature raffle drawings and a silent auction.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a bowling newbie, we promise an evening that’s right up your alley,” Zebra Youth stated in its event listing. “Don’t miss out on this striking opportunity to support a great cause while having a ball!”

Each team is encouraged to set up individual fundraising pages and rally friends and family to support Zebra Youth. The organization will present several awards at the event including Best Team Theme, teams are encouraged to dress up and show off their creativity; Highest Score, which will be an individual prize; and Most Funds Raised as a team.

Zebra Youth has a goal of raising $50,000 in order to purchase and insure a new passenger van for the nonprofit.

“This van will address accessibility needs for youth who wish to attend in-person, Zebra-hosted events but lack transportation; assist with move-ins for our youth in housing; and enable us to transport youth in crisis who require emergency in-person care, avoiding the trauma and stigmatization that occurs with law enforcement involvement,” Zebra Youth stated. “By bowling and fundraising on behalf of Zebra Youth, you get us closer to fulfilling this capacity need.”

Zebra Youth’s “Strike For Stripes” will be at Aloma Bowl, located at 2530 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park, on Oct. 13. Check in is at 5 p.m. with bowling starting at 6 p.m. Registration for a team of six is $250 and you can register by going here.

For more information on Zebra Youth, go to ZebraYouth.org.