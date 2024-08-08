Positive Reactions: Reacting to Hostility

I’m still thinking about Pride Month and all of its empowering and joyful events. Social media was full of posts and articles sharing details about brunches, drag shows, family events, community celebrations and discussions around the meaning of Pride.

It was a joy for me to find all this information as I scrolled on my phone — until I dared to look at the comments. More often than not, the comments section left me feeling anxious, disappointed and frustrated.

I believe the current political climate has contributed to an increased number of negative comments directed towards LGBTQ+ citizens. Some people seem to feel emboldened to double down on their misguided hate and bigotry.

Sometimes it feels inevitable that along with an encouraging media piece, you will also have to deal with discouraging comments right underneath it. What would be a positive reaction to these virtual encounters? Should we engage? And if so, how often? When is it enough?

The answers to these questions can be complicated and nuanced, but I do have some thoughts I wish to share. I want to encourage you to value and guard your mental wellbeing above all else.

The media we consume undeniably impacts our mood and demeanor. If you spend every morning reading through negative comments and objectively false accusations, how do you think the rest of your day will go? If you spend the last hour before going to sleep on your phone consuming negativity and arguing with bad-faith people, how effective and restorative will your sleep be?

Probably not much, because your mental peace has been attacked first thing in the morning or the last thing in the evening — or both. Ask yourself, am I positively contributing to my mental wellbeing by consuming this post or this news article? If not, switch the channel, whether literally or figuratively.

On a day when you are feeling empowered and inspired to engage in virtual dialogue in potentially hostile spaces, try to gauge the intention of the person. If they are asking questions and listening to the good-faith answers being provided, that sounds like a fruitful interaction to me.

Replies that seek to illuminate the readers’ understanding and worldview are definitely encouraged. This can be particularly successful when interacting with people you actually know in real life, people who have a frame of reference for your life story and what you bring to the table. It will be harder to dismiss you as a stereotype or just another misinformed citizen if they know you as a well-rounded individual.

It can be productive to move the conversation to a private setting where more honest questions and feelings can be addressed. However, if you find yourself on the receiving end of willful ignorance and disingenuous condescending attacks, whomever it’s from, I believe that is the moment to immediately step away and protect your peace of mind.

With that being said, it is important to stay informed about what is happening in the government locally, statewide and federally so that we can be knowledgeable voters and effective advocates of social justice. We cannot turn a completely blind eye to the news and what is happening around us.

This is why it matters to be selective of where we consume our news. We need to constantly discern whether a piece of media is focusing on the facts or focusing on editorial opinions. Both can be useful and important, but we must be careful not to confuse one with the other.

Examine the tone of your news source and see if it makes unfair assumptions about political figures or entire communities. I would recommend having at least three different news sources so that you can have a complete picture of the day’s events.

What is the ultimate positive reaction to hostility in media? Action. Action that can create change on a large scale. The most important action is to make sure you vote for candidates that support our community.

Furthermore, make sure you reach out to your friends and family. Share what you have learned and explain why the stakes are so high for you every election cycle as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

If you have the means to do so, donate funds or volunteer your time for political campaigns that align with your ideals of inclusion and social justice. If you do not wish to associate with any political campaign, join charity groups that help local people in need.

At some point, we all experience disappointment and frustration with current events, but the difference lies in how we channel those negative feelings into a positive reaction. Always prioritizing your mental health, join a group of like-minded people who want to make the world a better place through action.

There are so many local groups, just reach out and ask. From my experience, I can promise you that doing so will make your mornings happier and your nighttime rest more effective and restorative.

Novice Sister Juana Reaction is an educator by both vocation and training. As a house member of the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, she spreads joy at local queer events and helps with fundraising for many local charities.