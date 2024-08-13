Boston Red Sox player suspended for yelling anti-gay slur at fan

Jarren Duran (Screen capture via NBC Sports/YouTube)

The Boston Red Sox on Aug. 12 suspended for two games its all-star outfielder Jarren Duran one day after he shouted an anti-gay slur at a fan who had been heckling him as Duran stood at home plate in the sixth inning of a game against the Houston Astros at Boston’s Fenway Park stadium.

Multiple news media outlets reported that a microphone at the stadium near where Duran stood picked up him yelling the slur. Most media outlets, including the Washington Post and the New York Times, did not report the exact words he shouted. But CNN reported on its website that Duran told the fan to “shut up you f**king f***ot.”

According to CNN, after the game ended Duran, 27, issued an apology in a statement released by the Red Sox.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said in the statement. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility,” his statement continues. “I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

CNN reports that the Red Sox announced on Aug. 12, the day following the Sunday game, that the team will donate Duran’s two-day salary during the time of his suspension to the LGBTQ organization Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, known as PFLAG.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game,” a statement released by the Red Sox says. “We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity,” the statement says as reported by the online sports publication The Athletic.

Most of the media accounts of Jarren Duran’s anti-gay slur and apology did not report that the incident took place about two months after the Red Sox hosted their 11th annual LGBTQ Pride Night at Fenway Park on July 11 of this year. The Red Sox are among several major league baseball teams, including D.C.’s Washington Nationals, that host “Pride” games at their stadiums.

The New York Times and other media outlets reported that Duran, who was named Most Valuable Player at last month’s baseball All-Star Game, reiterated his apology to reporters in interviews on the day following the incident.

“There was no intent behind the word that was used,” the Times quoted him as saying. “It was just the heat of the moment and just happened to be said.” According to the Times, Duran added, “I actually apologized to the umpire and the catcher for my actions because they were right there. They heard me say it.”

