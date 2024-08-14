Looking ahead to the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is next week. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade will be reporting live from Chicago at the Democratic National Convention next week.

With 81% of delegates responding, this year has seen a record number — 17% — who identify as LGBTQ, up from 11.5% in 2020, convention officials told the Blade. They will be joined by LGBTQ+ lawmakers, including the chair and most co-chairs of the Congressional Equality Caucus, and representatives from several major LGBTQ advocacy organizations.

This year’s DNC will be the last in which Annise Parker will participate as president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. Under the leadership of the former Houston mayor, the political action campaign and training organization for LGBTQ+ elected leaders have become powerhouses.

The Human Rights Campaign will also be on the ground with President Kelley Robinson leading events throughout the week. Less than a week after Vice President Kamala Harris’s emergence as the presumptive Democratic 2024 nominee, HRC raised more than $300,000 during an Out for Harris LGBTQ+ Unity Call.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the National LGBTQ+ Task Force Action Fund endorsed a presidential candidate, Harris, following President Joe Biden’s announcement on July 21 that he would step off the presidential ticket. Task Force President Kierra Johnson will be in Chicago alongside senior staff for the organization.

GLAAD will be at the DNC to help inform media about LGBTQ issues and amplify queer and trans voices, while Advocates 4 Trans Equality (f.k.a. the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund) will have a presence at the convention, too.

Events for next week will include:

Sunday Aug. 18 | 6 p.m. CT: HRC and Victory Fund will host a delegate meet-up and mixer/bar crawl at various LGBTQ establishments in Chicago

Location: LGBTQ venues including Sidetrack, Roscoe’s, Progress, Lark, Kit Kat, and Hydrate

Monday Aug. 19 | 3 p.m. CT: HRC will host a “DNC LGBTQ+ Kickoff — The Power of Equality Votes,” which will feature top leaders and strategists from the LGBTQ movement and the Democratic Party, along with influencers and others

Location: McCormick Place

Tuesday, Aug. 20 | 10 a.m. CT: GLAAD will host a “Media Institute Culture Briefing” to review the organization’s 2024 Accelerating Acceptance report

Location: The Drake Hotel

Tuesday Aug. 20 | 4 p.m. CT: The Victory Fund will host a “Victory at the DNC” event, which is expected to draw delegates and executive officers

Location: The Wit

Tuesday Aug. 20 | 9 p.m. CT: HRC and Planned Parenthood Action Fund will host a “We Show Up — We Decide” party (by invitation only)

Location: downtown Chicago

Wednesday Aug. 21 | 11:45 a.m. CT: The Task Force will address a meeting of the LGBTQ+ Caucus

Location: McCormick Place

Thursday Aug. 21: HRC will host 50+ watch parties across the country. Harris is expected to take the stage at the United Center between 6 and 10 p.m. CT

All week: HRC will host a “Creator Studio and Activation Center” where attendees can learn how best to make an impact in the 2024 elections and mobilize volunteers

Location: McCormick Center

Register for HRC events at HRC.im/DNC.

