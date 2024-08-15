08.15.24 Editor’s Desk

You can say a lot of things about American politics — but at least as of late, you can’t say they’re boring. These last few months have been quite the year.

It’s been captivating to a political nerd like me, someone who’s long believed the only way to make change is to vote for those who believe in it. It’s why I’ve been proud to support Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president over the years.

I’ve voted for Democrats in every presidential election I’ve been able to except my first, when at 18 years old I unenthusiastically supported George W. Bush. I had no love for the Republican, who was terrible for our country and our community, but felt like it’s what I was supposed to do. Kids do stupid things sometimes.

It’s something I wrote about last year after the GOP’s first presidential primary debate, which feels like a lifetime ago. Participants included Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and other Republicans who never stood a chance with Donald Trump’s extremist base, at least not from under his shadow.

“I wouldn’t vote for Bush today … but I can tell you I’d choose him over any of the Republican candidates standing on that stage,” I wrote in my column. “They made that choice for me when almost all of them said they’d still support Donald Trump — the twice-impeached ex-president who clearly tried to steal the 2020 election — should he win their party’s nomination next year.”

A lot has changed since then. Trump not only formally became the GOP’s presidential nominee but more deservedly became a convicted felon, one emboldened by the Supreme Court he installed that doesn’t seem to care.

The former president also debated our sitting one, sending many of President Biden’s supporters into a panic after his undeniably poor performance. I wasn’t one of them.

“History will be kinder to Joe Biden for flubbing one debate than it will to those who abandon him over it,” I wrote afterwards. “I don’t think anyone wanted a 2020 rematch, the president included, but … between an honorable old man who’s led an inclusive four years and an old bully whose nightmare term ended in an insurrection, the choice is clear to me.”

It still is. It just turns out that Biden had something else in mind.

After weeks of speculation, and what I still believe were unwarranted and ageist attacks from both the right and left on a public servant who deserved better, the president announced he wouldn’t seek a second term.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” Biden addressed the nation. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.”

Having already endorsed Harris, Biden noted there is “a time and place for new voices, fresh voices … and that time and place is now.” As he often has been, the president was right. Democrats, myself included, are pretty fired up about her campaign and it’s nice to be excited again.

It seems to me that Biden exhibited a type of wisdom that only comes with age, something that should be revered in a leader rather than criticized. We owe Biden a debt, and the best way to pay it is to vote for Harris this November.

Before then, of course, Florida has a primary election that will shape the general to come. If you haven’t already, please make a plan to vote at Vote.org on or before Aug. 20 and take the time to educate yourself on the issues.

Among other resources, you can read our 2024 LGBTQ+ Voters’ Guide. Watermark reached out to over 60 local congressional candidates to ask about how they would represent LGBTQ+ constituents. Check out their responses and remember that it’s more important than ever to support those that support you. Our future depends on it.

