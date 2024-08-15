Inaugural OUT Arts & Culture gala raises $7,500

The 2024 OUTies Awards GAYLA. (Photo by Samantha Ponzillo)

GULFPORT, Fla. | OUT Arts & Culture has announced that the organization’s inaugural OUTies Awards GAYLA raised $7,500 for the nonprofit’s year-round programming.

The gala was held May 31at the Gulfport Casino, celebrating their rebrand from the LGBTQ Resource Center with local organizations and individuals that have supported their mission over the years. More than 225 people attended the fundraiser to celebrate the nonprofit’s work designed to educate and inspire the LGBTQ+ community.

OUT Arts & Culture President Paul Raker outlined the organization’s efforts throughout the evening, which featured entertainment and an awards ceremony. Honorees included the Gulfport Public Library as the City of Gulfport Ally; Pinellas Community Foundation as the Foundation Ally; Raymond James Pride Inclusion Network as the Corporate Ally; Florida Humanities as the Nonprofit Ally; Stetson College of Law as the Education Ally; Gulfperk Coffee Bar as the Small Business Ally and Watermark, which was honored as this year’s Media Ally.

A special Founders Award was also presented to the 2019 LGBTQ Resource Center board and others who established the LGBTQ Resource Center. The honorees included Patty Callaghan, Molly Ellowis, Susan Gore, Daniel Hodge, Gerald Notaro, Phyllis Plotnick, Alison Solomon, Greg Stemm and Bill Ward.

“OUT Arts & Culture is the only nonprofit in Pinellas County that focuses solely on humanities-based programs and continuing education scholarships through an LGBTQ lens,” Raker said in a press release this month. “Signature programs like ArtOUT, ReadOUT, SpeakOUT and our BranchOUT scholarships depend on the generosity of individuals and organizations that value our mission to educate, celebrate and inspire the entire community.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped us raise $7,500 with the GAYLA, especially in its first year, and are already excited to begin planning for next year,” he added.

OUT Arts & Culture also announced that they are seeking volunteer board members, committee members for programming and individuals to help with special events. Read more about supporting their work below:

Applications have also opened for BranchOUT, with three $2,000 scholarships benefiting LGBTQ+ students in Pinellas County available for 2025. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Learn more here:

View photos from this year’s OUT Arts & Culture’s inaugural gala here. For more information about the nonprofit, its programming and more, visit their website.