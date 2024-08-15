JK Rowling, Elon Musk sued for cyberbullying Olympic women’s boxing champion

Imane Khelif (L) and Angela Carini. “Today” show screenshot via YouTube)

Author JK Rowling has been uncharacteristically silent on social media in the 24 hours since she and the world’s richest person — Elon Musk — reportedly were named in a criminal complaint filed with French authorities by a female Olympian boxer from Algeria.

Variety reported on Tuesday that the lawsuit alleges they committed “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against newly crowned Olympic champion Imane Khelif during the Paris Summer Games. Khelif is a woman who has been accused of being a man, of being transgender, and of cheating to compete in the Olympics.

Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif, confirmed to Variety that both Musk and Rowling were mentioned in the complaint, which was posted on Aug. 9 to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office’s National Center for the Fight Against Online Hatred confirmed in a statement to Variety that it received the complaint filed by Khelif, and announced it had launched an investigation that would include anti-transgender comments by GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“On Aug. 13, (The National Center for the Fight Against Online Hatred) contacted the OCLCH (Central Office for the Fight Against Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes) to conduct an investigation into the counts of cyber harassment due to gender, public insult because of gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insult because of origin.”

Although the lawsuit names “X,” that does not represent the social media platform owned by Musk that had been known as Twitter. Under French law, “X” means that the lawsuit was filed against unknown persons, to “ensure that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” including those who may have written hateful messages under pseudonyms, said Boudi.

“JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” he told Variety, and explained why Trump would be part of the investigation. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Khelif won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66 kilogram boxing competition on Aug. 10 and has for weeks been the target of online hate over her gender eligibility. She was born female and does not identify as trans or intersex. The International Olympic Committee has stood by her, declaring, “scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman.”

That didn’t deter Rowling, who told her 14.2 million followers Khelif was a man who was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.” Her post included a picture from Khelif’s fight with Italian boxer Angela Carini.

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Musk shared a post from anti-trans activist and former college swimmer Riley Gaines that claimed “men don’t belong in women’s sports.” The owner of X, Tesla and SpaceX endorsed her message with one word: “Absolutely.”

Trump posted a message on his own platform, Truth Social, with a picture from the fight with Carina accompanied by a promise in all-caps: “I will keep men out of women’s sports!”

“What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary,” said Boudi. “If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.” He added that while the lawsuit was filed in France, “it could target personalities overseas,” pointing out that “the prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech has the possibility to make requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries.”

Among the potential other targets: Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), right-wing media personality Charlie Kirk, and boxer and wrestler Logan Paul, all of whom attacked Khelif on social media. Paul posted on X following her win against Carini: “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before our eyes. A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Fox News shared Paul’s quote.

'DELUSION MUST END': Professional wrestler and influencer @LoganPaul makes his opinion known after a women's Olympic fighter dropped out a match just seconds into it after being forced to compete against a biological man. pic.twitter.com/7XTkmNP4Lm — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2024

Paul later deleted the post and admitted that he “might be guilty of spreading misinformation.”

Khelif’s coach, Pedro Diaz, told Variety that the bullying Khelif endured during the Paris games “incredibly affected her” and “everyone around her.” He advised her to stop looking at social media so the distraction would not impact her performance in the ring, where she ultimately won a gold medal.

According to Variety, Khelif’s complaint for online harassment is actually one of several that have launched investigations regarding the Paris Olympics. Prosecutors are also investigating a complaint filed by Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening and closing ceremonies. As the Washington Blade reported, one part of the opening ceremony drew condemnations and online criticism. Jolly said he was “the target of threatening messages and insults.” DJ Barbara Butch claimed she had received online harassment, death threats, and insults following the opening ceremony.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.