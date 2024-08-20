LGBTQ+-affirming adult prom to benefit PFLAG Safety Harbor

TAMPA | Life Amplified will hold its 16th major fundraiser Sept. 28 from 8-11 p.m., welcoming supporters to The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center for its first adult, LGBTQ+-affirming prom benefiting PFLAG Safety Harbor.

The musical showcase is the philanthropic side of WriteOne Creative Services, the independent design and advertising company founded by Deborah Bostock-Kelley. Among other endeavors, the LGBTQ+ ally is also a Watermark freelancer.

“Mark your calendar now — to step back in time to the unforgettable nights of high school prom — but with a twist!” Life Amplified shared in a press release, promising “the ultimate grown-up event.”

“Whether you reveled in every second of your high school prom, wished for a do-over, or never had the chance to attend, Life Amplified SPECTACULAR offers the perfect opportunity to create or recreate those special moments,” it reads. “The prom’s theme is a throwback to the 70s, voted on by social media, inviting attendees to dust off their bell bottoms and tease their hair for a night of Saturday Night Fever.”

The era’s fashion is encouraged but optional, though business casual attire is suggested to elevate the evening. ABC Action News reporter Anthony Hill will emcee the event, which will also feature nearly 30 local vocalists, complimentary corsages, a dance floor, grazing table, disco backdrop and décor, photo spaces, mocktails and more.

“This event is for those seeking a lively, inclusive evening minus the alcohol,” Life Amplified notes. “It’s a disco-themed wonderland that will transport you to Studio 54. But this isn’t just about the past; it’s a vibrant statement against the forces trying to erase the LGBTQ+ community.”

That’s part of why Bostock-Kelley chose PFLAG Safety Harbor as the prom’s beneficiary. The chapter formed in 2023 and has advocated for LGBTQ+ civil rights throughout the state ever since.

“As we celebrate at Life Amplified SPECTACULAR, we’re not just stepping back in time; we’re stepping into a world where every moment is a chance for you to shine, love, and be unapologetically yourselves,” Bostock-Kelley says. “This event is a tribute to the past, a celebration of the present and a beacon for the future.”

PFLAG Safety Harbor President Wendy Vernon says the organization is thankful to have Life Amplified’s support. She says Bostock-Kelley “has really gone above and beyond with an outstanding line up of live entertainment, community partners and sponsorships.

“This is such an awesome opportunity for our LGBTQ+ and allied community to attend prom as their authentic selves,” she continues. “Some friends have shared past prom experiences about leaving their houses in the outfit their families expected them to wear, then changing into the outfit that aligned with their gender. Everyone can and should be out and proud at this 70’s themed LGBTQ+ prom!”

In addition to celebrating queer joy, Vernon adds, the prom will also “raise funds that will go right back into serving our LGBTQ+ families with support, advocacy and education.”

Tickets are currently on sale and are $20 for individuals or $35 for couples. Every ticket sold will directly support PFLAG Safety Harbor and its mission to empower and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Watermark readers can also save $5 by utilizing the discount code “WATERMARK5.”

“Join us as we sing through the decades and create special prom memories,” Bostock-Kelly says. “This is a safe space, and we are an ally who loudly says GAY at Life Amplified SPECTACULAR.” Read more below:

Life Amplified Spectacular: An 18+ Prom will be held Sept. 28 from 8-11 p.m. at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, located at 13345 Casey Rd. in Tampa. Learn more and purchase tickets here and visit LifeAmplifiedShowcase.com for additional information about Life Amplified.