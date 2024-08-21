Orange County kicks off campaign signs recycling drive

Campaign signs in Orlando. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Now that the 2024 primary election is over, Orange County has a way for you to recycle your campaign signs.

In partnership with the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando and the League of Women Voters, Orange County is collecting old campaign signs so they can be used as a cleaner energy source.

“The intent is to not send these single use signs off to the landfill,” said Aimee Krivan, pollution prevention program coordinator with Orange County’s environmental protection division, in a press release. “We have found a way for these signs to have a second life.”

Orange County has seven drop-off locations that will be accepting campaign signs through Sept. 1.

The signs will be sent to NuCycle where they will be “converted into Enviro-Fuelcubes” and “used by the cement and electrical power industries to replace coal.” Orange County started this program in 2022, where in its first year it was able to keep 11,140 pounds of signs out of landfills.

The county asks that the signs be removed from their metal and wood frames before donating.

Drop off locations are listed below. For more information, visit OCFL.net/sustainability.

Broadway United Methodist Church

406 E. Amelia St.

Orlando, FL 32803

First Unitarian Church

1901 E. Robinson St.

Orlando, FL 32803

Solid Waste Management

1028 Woods Avenue

Orlando, FL 32805

Porter Transfer Station

1326 Good Homes Rd.

Orlando, FL 32818

Cady Way Pool

2529 Cady Way

Winter Park, FL 32792

Mead Botanical Garden

1310 S. Denning Dr.

Winter Park, FL 32789

Winter Park Fire Department – Station 64

1439 Howell Branch Rd

Winter Park, FL 32789