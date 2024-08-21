Orange County kicks off campaign signs recycling drive

Campaign signs in Orlando. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)
ORLANDO | Now that the 2024 primary election is over, Orange County has a way for you to recycle your campaign signs.
In partnership with the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando and the League of Women Voters, Orange County is collecting old campaign signs so they can be used as a cleaner energy source.
“The intent is to not send these single use signs off to the landfill,” said Aimee Krivan, pollution prevention program coordinator with Orange County’s environmental protection division, in a press release. “We have found a way for these signs to have a second life.”
Orange County has seven drop-off locations that will be accepting campaign signs through Sept. 1.
The signs will be sent to NuCycle where they will be “converted into Enviro-Fuelcubes” and “used by the cement and electrical power industries to replace coal.” Orange County started this program in 2022, where in its first year it was able to keep 11,140 pounds of signs out of landfills.
The county asks that the signs be removed from their metal and wood frames before donating.
Drop off locations are listed below. For more information, visit OCFL.net/sustainability.
Broadway United Methodist Church
406 E. Amelia St.
Orlando, FL 32803
First Unitarian Church
1901 E. Robinson St.
Orlando, FL 32803
Solid Waste Management
1028 Woods Avenue
Orlando, FL 32805
Porter Transfer Station
1326 Good Homes Rd.
Orlando, FL 32818
Cady Way Pool
2529 Cady Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Mead Botanical Garden
1310 S. Denning Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32789
Winter Park Fire Department – Station 64
1439 Howell Branch Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789