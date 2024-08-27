The Pride Chamber announces nominations for its 2024 Pride Business Awards

The Pride Chamber’s Pride in Business Awards & Gala at the hard Rock Cafe in 2023. (Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce, announced its nominations for its Pride in Business Awards & Gala.

Winners will be announced Sept. 21 during the gala, which once again be held at the Hard Rock Café at Universal’s CityWalk.

Winners will be selected by an unbiased committee comprised of leaders from other diversity chambers across the nation, as well as local community leaders who have familiarity with the Pride Chamber.

This year, for Small Business of the Year, the nominees are BodyStreet Winter Park, CampOUT, FastSigns Orlando Central, Pride Lending, Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, Watermark Publishing Group, Harmony Healthcare, J Meyers Insurance Agency, Paloma Technologies and OutWellness.

Nominees for New Small Business of the Year are CampOUT, OutWellness, Jack & Honey’s and Simons Law Firm.

Nominated for Business Leader of the Year are Brian Bodnarik from FastSigns Orlando, Dawn Kallio from Bowled Over Promotions, Latrice Stewart from 26Health, Richard Kowalczyk from District Dive, Denise Merritt from Merritt Business Solutions and Tee Rogers from Dignity Memorial.

The nominees for Non Profit of the Year are CampOUT, Harmony Healthcare, the LGBT+ Center Orlando, Encore Performing Arts, Orlando Shakes and The Winter Park Pride Project.

For Corporate Ally of the Year, the nominees are ADP, Floor Coverings International, Orlando City & Orlando Pride and Seacoast Bank.

For Outstanding DEI Leader of the Year, the nominees are Andrea Snead from USTA, Brett Rigas from Harmony Healthcare, Dr. George Wallace from the LGBT+ Center Orlando, Frank Sassano from Travel+Leisure Co., Heidi Bodine from Gilbane Building Co., Kay Yingling from FastSigns, Lincoln Gleeton from JetBlue and Dr. Steve Yacovelli from TopDog Learning Group.

This year’s Pride Superstars are JetPride at JetBlue and PRIDE Diversity Resource Group at Travel+Leisure.

The Pride Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year and Community Ally of the Year, both of which are chosen by the chamber staff and board of directors, will be announced at the event.

The event will be hosted by Central Florida drag legend Darcel Stevens with performances by entertainers from Hamburger Mary’s and the Orlando Ballet. Equality Florida executive director Nadine Smith will be the keynote speaker.

The gala’s theme is “Circus of Colors,” taking inspiration from the movie “The Greatest Showman,” highlighting its theme and message. Director of Membership and Events at the Pride Chamber, Vinnie Silber says events like this are important now more than ever.

“I think with the current climate, people are wanting to acknowledge and recognize the great work people are doing, either as an LGBTQ business or an ally business,” he says.

The Pride in Business Awards and Gala will be Sept. 21, from 7-10 p.m., with the VIP Reception beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hard Rock Café at Universal’s CityWalk. Tickets and more information are available at ThePrideChamber.org.