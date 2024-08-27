Watermark Giveaway: Omar Apollo at the Central Florida Fairgrounds’ Orlando Amphitheater

Omar Apollo is bringing his “God Said No World Tour” to the Orlando Amphitheater, located at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 p.m. and Watermark has a pair of tickets for one lucky winner.

The “God Said No World Tour,” Apollo’s fifth concert tour, is in support of the singer-songwriter’s second album, “God Said No.”

To enter our giveaway for two tickets, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner Sept. 6 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be emailed to the winner.

