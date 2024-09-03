Orlando Fringe names new leadership team

Orlando Fringe’s new leadership team: (L-R) Genevieve Bernard, director of experience; Tempestt Halstead, artistic director; and Melissa E. Fritzinger, managing director. (Photos courtesy Orlando Fringe)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe, the longest-running Fringe Festival in the U.S. which wrapped its 33rd season in May, announced in a press release Sept. 3 that it is moving forward with a new leadership team instead of naming a single executive director.

Former executive director Alauna Friskics stepped down from her position at the arts organization in January with Orlando Fringe naming Scott Galbraith as the organization’s interim executive director the following month.

Instead of naming one permanent executive director, Orlando Fringe is implementing a tri-directorate model, dividing the responsibilities among three positions: director of experience, artistic director and managing director.

“The board has decided to move forward with hiring within the organization by emboldening staff members to take the helm of leadership with regards to the executive director role. We will no longer have one singular director reporting to the board. Instead, we will have a triad leadership,” said Board President Marcus Williams in the release.

The organization has named current Creative Learning Producer Genevieve Bernard as its new director of experience, Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead will become the new artistic director and former Operations Director Melissa E. Fritzinger will return to Fringe as the managing director.

“Each of these roles will have a team under them to facilitate different facets of the organization all reporting to the board and committees,” Williams said.

Bernard, in her role as director of experience, will oversee the education, development and marketing departments of Orlando Fringe.

According to the press release, the director of experience will ensure the organization’s “story and mission are effectively communicated to the public, donors and stakeholders,” calling Bernard “the primary storyteller and story keeper for the organization, maintaining the continuity of our messaging and ensuring that education efforts are at the forefront of everything we do.”

“I am passionate about Fringe and am honored to be a caretaker of an organization so deeply rooted in our community,” said Bernard. “I am thrilled to work with this team to enhance the Fringe experience for the artists, the audience and the community.”

Halstead, as artistic director, will lead the creative vision for both Fringe ArtSpace and all Orlando Fringe’s year-round festival activations. In her role, she will oversee the artistic programming and technical elements for Fringe festivals and productions, ensuring that they continue to resonate with and inspire the community.

“I’m thrilled to elevate my role at such a pivotal time in our organization,” said Halstead. “I look forward to working with this incredible team to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the arts.”

As the new managing director, Fritzinger will oversee operations for the Orlando Fringe festival and Fringe ArtSpace, while also managing the organization’s finances, strategy and administrative procedures. In this role she will be responsible for streamlining organizational processes, enhancing operational efficiencies and, with the tri-directorate team, helping ensure both the Orlando Fringe festival and Fringe ArtSpace continue to thrive in the community.

“I’m honored to be returning to the Fringe in this role,” said Fritzinger. “This organization has been a big part of my life for over 10 years. I’m excited to continue working with such a talented staff to bring extraordinary, Fringe-y experiences to the community!”

Up next for Orlando Fringe is its rescheduled 3-day LGBTQ+ festival called Orlando Out Fest on Sept. 20-22. Originally scheduled in June, Out Fest was postponed due to flooding that resulted in extensive water damage at the Fringe ArtSpace theatre. Out Fest will feature seven LGBTQ+-focused live shows over the weekend, all taking place at ArtSpace in downtown Orlando.

For more information on Orlando Fringe and Fringe ArtSpace, visit OrlandoFringe.org.