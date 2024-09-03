PHOTOS: Watermark celebrates its 30th anniversary with exhibit event at The History Center

ORLANDO | The Orange County Regional History Center in downtown Orlando created an exhibit to showcase some of Watermark’s most memorable moments and important stories within the local LGBTQ+ community over the last three decades, and Watermark celebrated the exhibit with an anniversary event on Aug. 29.

“Cover Story: Celebrating Watermark’s 30 Years” features a retrospective of 30 of the publication’s most impactful covers, a colorful timeline, the evolution of Watermark’s logo, a photo collage, an area where clips from Watermark’s award-winning documentary, “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando,” can be viewed and more.

“Cover Story: Celebrating Watermark’s 30 Years” is located on the fourth floor of the Orange County Regional History Center, located at 65 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, Florida 32801. All text within the exhibit will be available in both English and Spanish. The exhibit is open now and runs through Dec. 15.

Read more about the exhibit here and check out photos from the event below.

Photos by Dylan Todd and Jeremy Williams.