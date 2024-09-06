Winter Pride organizers seek support for inaugural event

(Photo courtesy Cocktail)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride organizers unveiled key details at a preview party Sept. 3, seeking support for the inaugural event coming to the Grand Central District Feb. 16-23, 2025.

Planning for Winter Pride began last February. Presenting sponsors include the LGBTQ+ bar Cocktail and the nonprofit Grand Central District Association, which represents businesses in St. Petersburg’s traditional “gayborhood,” also the birthplace of the unaffiliated St Pete Pride.

Representatives from Cocktail and the GCDA are among Winter Pride’s eight-person planning committee. It includes David Fischer, owner of Cocktail, The Saint, The Wet Spot and ZaZoo’d and Chris Arnold, the latter’s executive director.

Arnold says the district is eager to host Winter Pride. He notes Fischer and his team approached the GCDA “as an option for us to add another large, community-based festival to our annual event lineup, which is great for our local businesses.”

“Additionally, the event committee is looking at ways we can include other local nonprofits to further promote economic vitality and maximize the positive economic impact a festival of this size can have locally,” he continues. “We’re still in the planning stages, but with so many great people involved it is definitely going to be fantastic.”

The two are joined by Gabe Alves, a Smith & Associates realtor; Evelyn Long and Kaycee Smith, the social media manager and senior designer for ZaZoo’d; Rob Hall, a JP Morgan Chase vice president; Aron Alves-Tomko, another local entrepreneur and Frank Clemente, owner of FrankLynn Visual Marketing. The group has planned 11 signature events so far.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at The Wet Spot, which will host an opening street party and tea dance Feb. 16 and a Winter Pride dive-in movie Feb. 17. Locations for evening events Feb. 18-21 are yet to be determined but initial details are in place.

They include Trans-n-Dance, “a night of liberating dance for the trans community and their loved ones” Feb. 18; One Love, “a vibrant celebration of the diverse cultures within the LGBTQIA+ community” Feb. 19 and two events on Feb. 20. The first is Snow Bunnies, which invites “queer women to step back in time for an 80s ski lodge bash” and the second is Pride in Plaid, “a blowout party for Bears & beyond with a kilted dress code.”

Weekend events will begin Feb. 21 with the Pelican Ball, “an evening of opulence honoring our beloved community” and continue with two events Feb. 22. The first is an afternoon Drag Race, when Central Ave. will become “a thrilling racetrack for creative teams to put their box cars to the test.” A Dripping in Diamonds circuit party will follow that night.

Winter Pride will close with a street festival in the Grand Central District’s 2200-2600 blocks Feb. 23 during the day, an event expected to feature headlining entertainment and local vendors. A closing tea dance will subsequently be featured.

Organizers say they are excited to hold more LGBTQ+ events in the region, particularly in February when it’s cooler. Fischer also notes that it’s not their intent to detract from St Pete Pride; the nonprofit raised concerns last month about the potential for confusion given the event’s name and location.

“First and foremost, we hope that the event provides a safe space for people to celebrate their true selves and motivates people to continue fighting for their rights,” Fischer explains. “Secondly, that the event is a great success, showcases and benefits the city and its businesses and becomes an annual tradition that draws more LGBTQ+ people to enjoy this great place we live.”

To make that happen, organizers are seeking support. Tax deductible sponsorships are available through the GCDA and Fischer says people can “get involved through spreading the word, offering to host events, volunteering during the events and most importantly, donating or sponsoring the event so it can become a tradition.”

Winter Pride is scheduled for Feb. 16-23, 2025 in St. Petersburg. Learn more at WinterPrideSaintPete.com.