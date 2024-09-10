Lesbian couple murdered in South Africa

(Photo by Rarraroro via Bigstock)

South African LGBTQ organizations have condemned the tragic murder of a lesbian couple in Dambuza near Pietermaritzburg on Aug. 27.

Reports indicate the couple — Nombulelo Thandathina Bixa, 28, and Minenhle Ngcobo, 22, — were shot dead by Ngcobo’s ex-boyfriend who was reportedly not happy with her recent relationship with Bixa.

Bixa was laid to rest on Sept. 5. Ngcobo was buried on Sunday.

ILORA, an LGBTQ rights organization, says the couple’s murder has left their families, friends, and the broader community in profound grief.

“We stand in solidarity with all those who are mourning and call for justice for our fallen siblings,” said ILORA. “Together, we must continue to fight against the violence and hatred that threaten our lives and communities.”

Uthingo Network, another LGBTQ rights organization, said the couple’s death was a horrific incident that could have been averted, noting Ngcobo’s ex-boyfriend had been harassing them and ignored a protection order.

“This brutal act highlights the deep-seated homophobia and violence that persists in South Africa, especially in rural areas where LGBTI+ individuals are often marginalized and under protected,” said the group in a statement. “The systemic lack of awareness and understanding in these communities contributes to an environment where such hate crimes can occur frequently and with little consequence.”

“The fear of further victimization often silences those who seek justice, perpetuating a dangerous cycle of violence and impunity,” added the Uthingo Network.

The Uthingo Network also said it is calling for urgent and comprehensive action at all levels — including more vigorous enforcement of hate crime laws, training for police officers on LGBTQ issues, and community-based education programs to challenge harmful prejudices.

“Uthingo Network urges the government, civil society, and individuals to stand together against all forms of hatred and violence, working towards a future where no one is targeted for who they are or who they love,” said the group.

Gay man killed outside his home on Aug. 18

Xolani Xaka, a 32-year-old gay man from Gqeberha, was murdered outside his home on Aug. 18.

A family representative said Xaka heard noises at the gate of the home he shared with his uncle. He went to investigate, and three men confronted him, repeatedly stabbing him until he was dead.

The three men fled.

“LGBTIQ+ people should not have to live in fear of discrimination and deadly violence simply because of who they love or their gender identity,” said OUT Civil Society Engagement Officer Sibonelo Ncanana. “We call on the authorities to act with urgency to arrest and prosecute the men alleged to have callously taken another queer life.”

Ncanana said no arrests have been made, even though authorities continue to investigate Xaka’s murder. A motive remains unclear.

Crimes against LGBTQ South Africans remain prevalent, even though the country is the only one in Africa that constitutionally recognizes rights based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and President Cyril Ramaphosa in May signed the Preventing and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act. Activists say homophobic and transphobic religious and cultural beliefs contribute to continued attacks against LGBTQ South Africans.

Steve Letsike, a lesbian who won a seat in the South African National Assembly earlier this year, on June 30 became the country’s deputy minister of women, youth and people with disabilities. Activists are hopeful she will work to raise awareness for the need to protect LGBTQ South Africans.

