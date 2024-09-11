Universal Orlando launches ‘Wicked’ experience, merchandise ahead of film’s release

ORLANDO | “Wicked,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical phenomenon about the untold story of the witches of Oz, is just a couple months away from having its film adaptation release in theaters worldwide, and to celebrate Universal Orlando resort has unveiled its upcoming immersive “Wicked” experience.

Housed in the former location of the UNIVRS store and adjacent retail locations steps away from the front gate, “Wicked: The Experience” will allow visitors to step into the fantastical Land of Oz as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road into various locations from the musical, including Shiz University and the Emerald City. The experience will also feature costumes and props created by the designers from the film.

Along with “Wicked: The Experience,” various locations within the Universal Orlando Resort will feature limited-time, “Wicked” treats and all-new merchandise.

“The ‘Wicked’ logo will don many items from hats and totes to notebooks and mugs, perfect for fans to show their Wicked pride as they dance through life,” Universal announced in a press release. “Those looking for even more products can find a variety of offerings, including beautiful fashion dolls from Mattel, Funko Pops! of fan-favorite characters, LEGO sets featuring the Land of Oz, Loungefly bags as well as cosplay and prop replicas from The Noble Collection.”

“Wicked,” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, opens nationwide Nov. 26.

“Wicked: The Experience” will open at Universal Orlando in late October.

(All photos courtesy NBCUniversal)

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com.