09.12.24 Editor’s Desk

Watermark published our 30th anniversary issue last month, looking back on three decades of serving the LGBTQ+ communities of Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

The night it was released, the staff attended an anniversary event at Orlando’s Orange County Regional History Center. The museum is hosting the incredible “Cover Story: Celebrating Watermark’s 30 Years” through Dec. 15, which includes 30 Watermark covers, other photos and a timeline of key events.

I was only in the fifth grade when Watermark was founded in 1994, but I was proud to see my name on the wall under 2017.

That’s when I officially joined the Watermark staff as Tampa Bay Bureau Chief. Another bullet point followed in 2021, when I became Managing Editor. I’m so thankful to be a small part of such an enduring legacy.

If you missed the anniversary issue, you can check out the digital edition here or check out our year-by-year retrospective. I’d also recommend visiting the exhibit, but I’m partial and a big museum nerd.

Our 30th anniversary celebration isn’t over yet. We’re asking Watermark writers to reflect on headlines that impacted them from now until the end of the year, and Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams and I share our thoughts this issue.

It’s a process that began for me on our website. I was proud to see that I’ve written Tampa Bay news for over 100 archived pages now.

A lot of celebrity interviews stand out to me — from personal heroes like “Star Trek” legend George Takei, who shared a personal “Oh Myyyyy” on our call to Jodi Benson, the original speaking and singing voice of “The Little Mermaid.” I’ll cherish both experiences forever.

I’ve also been fortunate enough to cover events led by Pete Buttigieg. The first was when he stumped for President Biden in St. Petersburg as Mayor Pete, and the second was when he kicked off a multi-state tour in Tampa as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Buttigieg was there to highlight a $12.6 million federal grant awarded to Port Tampa Bay from the Biden-Harris administration. Both further cemented my belief that he should be president one day — after Vice President Harris.

What stands out most in my time at Watermark, however, is covering local heroes. In 2017, after Enigma bartender Ryan Stroehlein lost his life in a motorcycle accident, the bar and 16 drag entertainers raised $8,000 for his surviving passenger. It was a move befitting royalty.

In 2018, I met the late Dr. Jean Batronie and wife Arleen. The couple reached out to Watermark after St. Petersburg’s Catholic Diocese directed the former, who was transgender, not to attend a mass for their 50-year anniversary because of it.

That same year I spoke with Toni Gott, a breast cancer survivor who underwent a double mastectomy, after she was confronted by a Tampa Sports Authority worker for using a female restroom at a Tampa Bay Bucs game. All three spoke out courageously against discrimination and it was an honor to help them do it.

It’s also been a privilege to cover LGBTQ+ joy, like the election of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. I’ll always remember sharing a coffee with her in Ybor as she outlined her plans to launch a campaign and later visiting her home to profile her subsequent victory as the city’s first openly LGBTQ+ mayor.

Covering St Pete Pride stands out as well. Watermark was a founding sponsor in 2003, but I’ve been fortunate enough to cover some of its other major milestones.

In 2020, when COVID-19 kept festivities at bay, the organization launched a fundraiser to install and maintain St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride Street mural. I’m proud to have been among those who helped paint it.

For St Pete Pride’s 20th anniversary in 2022, Watermark also convened its founders and current leaders to reflect on the milestone, and just this year we completed the official guide. Both were amazing experiences that showcased why we’re lucky to have Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration right in our back yard.

I’m so thrilled to keep playing a part in connecting our community. In this issue we introduce a new LGBTQ+ event coming to St. Petersburg next year, feature a special travel section highlighting Pride abroad and rock out with Melissa Etheridge.

Watermark is proud to be celebrating 30 years as your LGBTQ+ news source, so thanks for reading and supporting our advertisers. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue.