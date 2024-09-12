Staying Fierce: All of the LGBTQ+ triumphs and iconic moments at the 2024 VMAs

Chappell Roan performs during the 2024 MTV VMAs. (Screenshot from MTV’s YouTube)

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York last night, and the show was H-O-T-T-O-G-O!

Music’s biggest stars filled the UBS Arena, from current hitmakers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter to chart-topping legends Eminem and Taylor Swift, the VMAs were the place to be. The night was also filled with lots of LGBTQ+ celebs, fans and moments.

One of the most celebrated LGBTQ+ moments from the show was during Katy Perry’s acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which was presented by her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. She delivered a heartfelt message dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community acknowledging that she would not have made it in her career if not for her queer fans.

During Perry’s performance she also sang an unreleased song titled “I’m His He’s Mine,” featuring queer rapper Doechii, while sharing a strong sensual connection on stage.

Another notable moment was musical queer icon Roan’s VMA debut performance where she channeled her inner Joan of Arc (some might say Roan of Arc). She performed her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!” and later that night received the Best New Artist award. An award presented by drag queen Sasha Colby, who called Roan her “daughter.” Roan dedicated the award to all of the drag artists and members of the queer and trans communities who inspire her every day.

Carpenter also had a cheeky moment during her performance where she kissed an alien. This was a playful nod to her ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community, especially following her cover of Roan’s “lesbian anthem,” “Good Luck, Babe!”

Even though Lil Nas X did not perform this year, his mere presence and channeling of a ’90s Pink Power Ranger-esc vibe was a significant nod to the LGBTQ+ community. He is an openly gay artist who’s contributions through music were acknowledged by fans worldwide that night.

Many artists last night channeled big queer energy, and the audience members were no exception.

Some notable LGBTQ+ figures who attended this year’s VMAs including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 and 16 winners Sasha Colby and Nymphia Wind, season 16 queens Plasma, Megami, Amanda Tori, Meating, Dawn, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Xunami Muse and Plane Jane, many of who were dressed in full Roan drag. Colby also posted to her Instagram story saying she was the first transgender women to present at the VMAs.

