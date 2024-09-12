Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.19: NurseCon Orlando, Not Broken

By Caitlin Sause

NurseCon Orlando: Nurse Blake returns to Central Florida with a new kind of nursing conference. Not Broken: Melissa Etheridge rocks out in her docuseries, music and tour. Special LGBTQ+ Travel section inside.


TRIPLE THREAT | Page 09
Orlando Fringe names its new leadership team.

WINTER IS COMING | Page 12
Winter Pride organizers seek support for inaugural event coming in 2025.

POSITIVE IMACT | Page 19
See what columnist Greg Stemm has to say in his latest Viewpoint.

PRIDE ABROAD | Page 23
Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent recounts his recent visit to Berlin and Prague, highlighting the sights for LGBTQ+ travelers.

NURSECON ORLANDO | Page 31
Nurse Blake returns to Central Florida with a new kind of nursing conference.

NOT BROKEN | Page 35
Melissa Etheridge rocks out in her docuseries, music and tour.

OUT & PROUD | Page 37
Orlando Fringe presents first-ever Orlando Out Fest.

