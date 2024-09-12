Watermark Issue 31.19: NurseCon Orlando, Not Broken

NurseCon Orlando: Nurse Blake returns to Central Florida with a new kind of nursing conference. Not Broken: Melissa Etheridge rocks out in her docuseries, music and tour. Special LGBTQ+ Travel section inside.



TRIPLE THREAT | Page 09

Orlando Fringe names its new leadership team.



WINTER IS COMING | Page 12

Winter Pride organizers seek support for inaugural event coming in 2025.



POSITIVE IMACT | Page 19

See what columnist Greg Stemm has to say in his latest Viewpoint.



PRIDE ABROAD | Page 23

Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent recounts his recent visit to Berlin and Prague, highlighting the sights for LGBTQ+ travelers.



NURSECON ORLANDO | Page 31

Nurse Blake returns to Central Florida with a new kind of nursing conference.



NOT BROKEN | Page 35

Melissa Etheridge rocks out in her docuseries, music and tour.



OUT & PROUD | Page 37

Orlando Fringe presents first-ever Orlando Out Fest.



