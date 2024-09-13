PHOTOS: Savoy Orlando hosts presidential debate watch party

Savoy Orlando hosted a presidential debate watch party Sept. 10, where $2 from every blue Jell-O shot and Pina Colada sold was donated to the Rainbow Democrats.

The event was co-hosted by and benefitted the Rainbow Democrats, who provided a debate watch party bingo card, voter guides, opportunities to register to vote and even offered Harris/Walz signs for a small donation.

With two large screens in Savoy’s Starlite Room Theater, the packed house cheered enthusiastically for Vice President Kamala Harris, and there were laughs and jeers at many of former President Donald Trump’s comments. Despite starting at 9 p.m. and ending close to 11 p.m., the crowd remained for the entire night.

By the end of the debate, the general consensus was that Harris was the clear winner of the night.

Go to vote.org for all the information you need to make sure you are able to vote this election season.

Photos by Danny Garcia.