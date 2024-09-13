Uruguay’s LGBTQ+ community pushes for greater political representation ahead of October elections

The Montevideo Pride march in 2023. Activists in Uruguay are pushing for more LGBTQ political representation ahead of the country’s Oct. 27 elections. (Photo by Michael Mazzoleni)

Uruguay’s LGBTQ+ community finds itself in a moment of strategic reflection and coordinated action in this crucial election year.

With presidential elections on the horizon, diverse voices inside and outside the Uruguayan political arena are advocating for representation. They are also working to confront the challenges facing the country’s queer population in obtaining positions in Congress.

Uruguay is one of the first countries in Latin America to implement legislation and public policies to improve the quality of life of LGBTQ+ people. Uruguay, in fact, is considered one of the safest countries in the world for queer tourists.

In recent years, however, LGBTQ+ people have been underrepresented in Congress and other political spaces, and activists see the Oct. 27 election as an opportunity to gain space.

Diego Sempol, a renowned Uruguayan political scientist, told the Washington Blade that LGBTQ+ participation in national politics is important.

“It is crucial for the LGBTQ+ community to hold positions in Congress to make their issues visible,” he said. “This not only drives more inclusive legislative advances, but also challenges existing social prejudices.

“I think it would seem important to run for a position in Congress or in the Senate because it would contribute to make the LGBTIQ+ population visible at the political level, which is very good because it is still a great centrality for a large part of the population and therefore achieving voting places, important places voted for, confirms that there is an advance or a setback in social prejudices about dissident gender identities,” added Sempol.

Daniela Buquet, a spokesperson for Colectivo Ovejas Negras, a Uruguayan advocacy group, explained how the LGBTQ+ movement is approaching this electoral cycle.

“We find ourselves in a context where the major political discussions are still centered on traditional figures, mostly white, upper-class cis males,” said Buquet. “However, we are moving forward strategically, strengthening our demands as the campaign progresses.”

The recent primaries showed a political dynamic marked by established figures and discussions that do not always address the needs of social movements. Buquey stressed “LGBTQ+ candidacies are scarce in high-level positions, but we see progress at lower levels of the legislature, where congressmen and congresswomen are beginning to incorporate our concerns.”

The electoral panorama reflects a clear division between the main parties, the Frente Amplio and the Partido Nacional, while parties such as Cabildo Abierto, known for its conservative and homophobic stance, are also part of the scenario.

“We have seen attempts of setbacks by sectors such as Cabildo Abierto, but also resistance and social mobilization that have prevented significant negative changes.” said Buquet.

The current government has faced criticism for its lack of compliance and progress on critical issues for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The comprehensive law for trans people is still not fully implemented, and educational and health programs remain insufficient,” Buquet noted.

The debate on inclusion and sexual diversity in Uruguay is not limited to the legislative arena, but encompasses the effective implementation of inclusive social and educational policies. LGBTQ+ activists expect the next government to take concrete steps to guarantee rights and improve the quality of life of all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

With the diversity march scheduled for this month, LGBTQ+ social organizations and collectives will continue to push for more equitable representation and effective public policies. The challenge is clear: “Transform visibility into tangible political action that benefits all of Uruguayan society.”

