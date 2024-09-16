LGBTQ+ representation wins at the 2024 Emmys

Eugene (L) and Dan Levy host the 76th Emmys. (Photo via the Emmys’ Facebook)

The 2024 Emmy Award Show was held in Los Angeles Sept. 15, filled with standout LGBTQ+ moments that celebrated queer representation and diversity in television.

The Peacock Theatre was overflowing with celebrities for the 76th annual show, which featured a mix of glamour, emotional wins and dazzling queer moments. One of the most notable highlights happened before the show even started on the red carpet.

Emmy nominee Nava Mau from the hit show “Baby Reindeer” on Netflix stepped on the red carpet for an interview with E!’s special correspondent, Laverne Cox. The transgender entertainers shared a deeply emotional embrace as they spoke about making history as Emmy nominees.

Mau talks about how trans people are humans first and how important telling trans stories in television truly is. “What we’ve been fighting for, as a community, is to be able to tell stories that come from the heart and that are based from a human foundation. Because that’s who we are as trans people — we are humans, first and foremost,” Mau shared. “I hope that we get to continue to be all that we are as trans people on screen.”

“Baby Reindeer” creator and star Richard Gadd took to the stage as a proud bisexual while also confidently rocking a kilt. The actor beat out some steep competition including queer fellow actors Andrew Scott and Matt Bomer to win Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Within the show, Gadd retells his own story as he navigates accepting his queer identity while dealing with a stalker. It is an homage to the trials and tribulations he faced throughout his life and the perseverance he had to overcome it. During his speech for his Best Writing win, Gadd alluded to his own journey enforcing the idea to never give up on yourself.

The Levy father-and-son hosting duo was also one for the history books. They kicked off the night with playful banter and continued a steady stream of perfect comedic quips throughout the show.

Dan Levy is known for his queer role as David Rose in “Schitt’s Creek” starring alongside his father Eugene Levy who plays Johnny Rose. During the show, Dan took the time to mention all of the members of the LGBTQ+ community and poked fun by saying “you can be nominated for playing gay — even if you’re not straight.”

Jodie Foster also won her first Emmy, which she kicked off with a congratulatory kiss from her wife, Alex Hedison.

Winning Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Foster has paved the way for other actors. She made sure to acknowledge the Indigenous community who helped make “True Detective: Night Country” happen, spreading a message of love towards all communities. She wrapped her speech by calling her wife the love of her life.