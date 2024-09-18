Biden-Harris administration sets record for number of confirmed LGBTQ+ judges

The U.S. Senate voted 52-41 on Sept. 17 to confirm Mary Kay Costello as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, thereby setting a record for the number of LGBTQ federal judicial appointments made under the Biden-Harris administration, 12.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights says less than three percent of the country’s nearly 900 federal judges are LGBTQ. Until this week, the Obama-Biden administration had appointed the most, 11, over two terms.

Costello is a prosecutor who has served as assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia since 2008.

In a post on X, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democratic majority wrote that she “exhibits a breadth of experience and a strong dedication to public service” and is “ready to serve as a federal judge.”

CONFIRMED: Mary Kay Costello to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania



Ms. Costello exhibits a breadth of experience and a strong dedication to public service.



She’s ready to serve as a federal judge. pic.twitter.com/nBAf8pusty — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) September 17, 2024

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the Democratic majority whip and chair of the committee, shared another post on X celebrating the administration’s record-breaking number of LGBTQ judicial appointments, writing, “We’re diversifying the federal judiciary for generations to come.”