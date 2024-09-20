Come OUT St. Pete tees up for 8th celebration

(Photo courtesy Come OUT St. Pete)

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete will mark eight years with a Family Day celebration Oct. 12 from 5-9 p.m. at Par Bar, reimagining its annual recognition of National Coming Out Day.

“‘Family’ is defined in many different ways,” COSP Chair Chris Jones says. “Our annual Family Day event is focusing on our LGBTQ+ community family with a feeling of belonging, acceptance and the importance of finding your ‘tribe’ of like-minded individuals.”

The gathering will mark COSP’s return to the Grand Central District, where it formed in 2017 to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through events and more. Last year’s celebration was held in the nearby Seminole Park.

“We’re excited to partner with Par Bar this year to offer a fun and exciting evening,” Jones explains. “We’re also excited to bring this traditional annual event back into the mainstream of the Grand Central District.

“Our goal with COSP has always been to showcase our Grand Central business allies,” he continues. “Par Bar has been in the district for three years now and will be a fun venue to host this year’s event!”

The venue is billed as “a challenging, adult-oriented 18-hole mini golf course with a bar.” It also features trash can beer pong, ping-pong, darts and cornhole.

Jones say COSP is working with the space to hold an LGBTQ+ mini-golf tournament during the celebration. The bar — which is 21+ after sunset — offers a group rate of $25 per person for groups of 25 or more, which includes two drink tickets and access to all of its outdoor games.

In addition to games, Family Day will include a 50/50 cash raffle and introduce the 2024 student recipients of COSP’s Longstreth Family Scholarship. The organization’s 2025 Royal Court will also perform.

Miss COSP Cleo Patra, Mr. COSP Joziah Onassis Knight and Mx. COSP Mister E. will each make their official debut. The three entertainers were announced as the winners of the annual Come OUT As You Are Pageant on Sept. 4, held Sept. 1 at Enigma:

“This group of talented and enthusiastic individuals will be a great asset in helping COSP further their goals within the mission of the organization,” Jones says. “We’re excited to bring them aboard and are looking forward to what they can offer.”

He also says COSP is more important than ever.

“There are still folks out there that haven’t come out to friends and family,” Jones notes. “It’s important for us to show that, when the time is right for them, there is a ‘family’ of folks that are there to offer them support, encouragement and resources.”

Read more below:

COSP 2024 will be held Oct. 12 from 5-9 p.m. at Par Bar, located at 2253 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Visit ComeOUTStPete.org for more information.