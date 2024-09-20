St Pete Pride launches youth initiative with new programming director

St Pete Pride Youth Pride and Programs Director River Bates at St Pete Pride’s office Sept. 11. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride kicked off its new LGBTQ+ youth programming this month with a Back-to-School Block Party before launching its search for a Student Advisory Board on Sept. 20.

Both initiatives were organized by the nonprofit’s first Youth Pride and Programs Director, River Bates. A Florida native, parent and student pursuing a master’s in social work, they officially joined St Pete Pride in May.

St Pete Pride formally introduced them last month, noting they were “thrilled to have River on our team!”

“St Pete Pride is excited to launch our new youth programming, and we are looking to connect with individuals and organizations working in this space,” they shared Aug. 5. “River is eager to connect with local community members and organizers to explore collaboration … LGBTQIA+ youth, we especially want to hear from you — join us and together, let’s strengthen our community!”

Bates has met with local organizations since then to detail St Pete Pride’s efforts and determine community need. Programming is still taking shape but will cater to ages 13-23.

“St Pete Pride has never had LGBTQ+ youth programming that’s year-round prior to this, so it is really going to develop,” Bates explains. “My position is grant funded, so we have certain parameters that we have to meet, but outside of that I’m leaning very heavily into the demographic that we’re serving to see what they want to happen.

“With this position we’re not looking to do something that’s already being done,” they continue. “We want to figure out what needs aren’t being addressed yet.”

Bates says this month’s block party was an example of that. Around 50 people attended the gathering, which offered free haircuts, face painting, food and more.

Its resource fair featured 14 vendors, welcoming representatives from local organizations. Fan favorite entertainers from throughout the region also performed. View photos courtesy of St Pete Pride and read more below:

Bates says their biggest takeaway was how important it is to connect with the community St Pete Pride serves.

“The connections that were made with other organizations were so encouraging,” they say. “Everyone seemed super excited about having the opportunity to come together and network with each other and show up for our youth. It was very community oriented, which was the goal.”

The advisory board will shape future events. St Pete Pride is seeking “passionate, motivated students ages 13-23 who want to build leadership skills, organize student programming and events, and advocate for LGBTQIA+ youth in our community.”

Applications are live until Oct. 11 and those selected must commit to a 10-month term, culminating in a Back-to-School Showcase highlighting their work in the community. Those selected will be notified Oct. 14.

“As members, you will have the opportunity to create impactful programming and events, develop valuable leadership skills and amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ students in our community,” St Pete Pride noted. Read more and view the application below:

“St Pete Pride is known as an organization that goes hard in June, but we’re going to have this year round,” Bates adds. “We’re here to provide programming, resources and whatever you may need. If we can’t provide it, we’ll connect you with people who can.”

For more information about St Pete Pride’s youth programming and more, visit StPetePride.com.