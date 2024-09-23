The Pride Chamber names its 2024 Pride in Business award winners

The Pride Chamber held its Pride in Business Awards & Gala at the Hard Rock Cafe at Universal’s CityWalk Sept. 21. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce, recognized local LGBTQ+ leaders and organizations during its Pride in Business Awards & Gala at the Hard Rock Café at Universal’s CityWalk Sept. 21.

The event opened and closed with performances by Hamburger Mary’s Broadway Brunch Bunch. The group performed songs and dances from the 2017 film, “The Greatest Showman.”

After some words from The Pride Chamber’s President and CEO Gina Duncan, Board Chair Denise Merritt and CREW Health CFO Brittani Acuff, The Pride Chamber began handing out awards, presenting a total of 10 awards throughout the event.

The first award of the evening was a new one handed out by Duncan. She dubbed it “The Vinnie” and presented it to The Pride Chamber’s Director of Membership & Events Vinnie Silber.

The chamber followed with four more awards: New Business of the Year, which went to Jack & Honey’s; Small Business of the Year, which went to Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria; Business Leader of the Year, which went to Dawn Kallio of Bowled Over Promotions; and Non Profit of the Year, which went to Harmony Healthcare.

Attendees then watched a prerecorded message from orange County Mayor Jerry Demings before the evening’s keynote speaker, Equality Florida CEO Nadine Smith, took the stage.

“When you look at the levers of what turns a community, what shapes a culture, it’s arts and politics but it’s also commerce,” Smith said from the stage, stressing the importance of LGBTQ+ businesses in the larger community. “We saw that in Tallahassee every legislative session. Where business stood or refused to stand had a very direct impact on what was able to pass and what was blocked.”

In her speech, Smith spoke about how Florida’s reputation of being a state that is a “welcoming and inclusive place to live, work, visit and study” has been severely tested by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s GOP but that LGBTQ+ and ally businesses are on the frontlines, taking a stand to welcome all people.

“When you have a symbol in your window that says we think everyone deserves dignity and we will treat all of our employees and our customers with dignity, you may be just that moment, just that glimpse, just that thing that tells somebody it’s OK,” Smith said.

Smith finished her speech reminding the attendees that “we vote at the ballot box but we also vote every day when we spend our dollars.”

After performances by Orlando Ballet and the event’s host, Darcel Stevens, the chamber presented its remaining awards, naming Floor Coverings International as Corporate Ally of the Year, USTA’s Andrea Snead as Outstanding DEI Leader of the Year, and Travel and Leisure Co as the Pride Superstar ERG.

The Pride Chamber finished off by announcing its Volunteer of the Year and Community Ally of the Year. Both award recipients are chosen by the chamber staff and board of directors. This year’s Community Ally of the Year went to OUT Sports League and Volunteer of the Year was given to Joann Polley.

You can learn more about The Pride Chamber and find information on upcoming events by going to ThePrideChamber.org.

Photos by Dylan Todd.