2 men plead guilty to providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed prominent NYC transgender activist

New York City transgender activist Cecilia Gentili died earlier this year. (Photo from Cecilia Gentili’s Facebook)

NEW YORK (AP) | Two men have pleaded guilty to providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed prominent New York City transgender activist Cecilia Gentili earlier this year, federal prosecutors said Sept. 23.

Michael Kuilan, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge that he distributed and possessed with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace’s office. Antonio Venti, 52, entered a guilty plea to the same charge in July.

As part of their plea deals, prosecutors said the men admitted they caused Gentili’s death. They said text messages, cell site data and other evidence showed that Kuilan, a Brooklyn resident, had supplied Venti, a Long Island resident, with drugs that he then sold to Gentili.

Law enforcement officials searching Kuilan’s home also found hundreds of small bags of fentanyl, a handgun and ammunition.

“While these guilty pleas can’t undo the tragic loss of transgender rights activist Cecelia Gentili, it sends a message that we will do everything we can to make sure those responsible for drug related deaths face the consequences for their actions, and the families of those who lost their lives receive justice,” Frank Tarentino, special agent in charge of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York office.

Gentili was a former sex worker who became a leading advocate for other transgender people, as well as sex workers and people with HIV. She also acted in the FX television series “Pose,” about the underground ballroom dance scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

Her well-attended funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan drew outrage from some in the Catholic community, including from the venerable church’s own pastor.

Gentili was found dead in her bedroom on Feb. 6, the day after purchasing drugs from Venti. Prosecutors say the 52-year-old Brooklyn resident’s death was due to the combined effect of fentanyl, heroin, xylazine and cocaine.

Kuilan is expected to be sentenced in January, and Venti will be sentenced next month. Lawyers for the two men didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment Monday.