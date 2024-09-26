Melissa Etheridge, Jewel concert canceled due to Hurricane Helene

(Photo courtesy Ruth Eckerd Hall)

CLEARWATER | Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced that tonight’s concert featuring Melissa Etheridge and Jewel has been canceled in response to Hurricane Helene.

The co-headlining tour was set to mark each artist’s debut at The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park. Etheridge discussed the stop, her new music and docuseries with Watermark last month.

“Ticket holders are asked to contact the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office regarding refunds and credits,” the venue shared Sept. 25. “Ticket holders are asked to allow 48 hours for a response.”

Impacted parties can call 727-791-7400 and visit RuthEckerdHall.com for more information. Read more below:

For more information about Hurricane Helene’s impact on the region, including mandatory evacuations and more, visit Pinellas.gov, HCFL.gov and other official sites.