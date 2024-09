Dream Pride: HGTV’s David Bromstad talks Pride, passion & being named a Come Out With Pride Grand Marshal. St Pete Pride launches youth programming. Orlando eatery Pom Pom’s announces closing.

RECOGNIZING LOCAL LEADERS | Page 09

The Pride Chamber names 2024 Pride in Business award winners.



FOR THE KIDS | Page 12

St Pete Pride launches youth initiative with new programming director.



COLORS OF COURAGE | Page 27

Orlando’s Come Out With Pride celebrates 20 years.



DREAM PRIDE | Page 30

HGTV’s David Bromstad talks Pride, passion and being named a Come Out With Pride Grand Marshal.



FROM “GOLDEN” TO “GILMORE” | Page 35

TV trailblazer Stan Zimmerman is one with “The Girls.”



SEASON OF “RENT” | Page 37

Michael Jablonski helms UCF production of iconic Broadway show.



