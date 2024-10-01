Singhaus Scholarship to host ‘Anything Goes!’ cabaret fundraiser at Renaissance Theatre

(Image from Singhaus Scholarship)

ORLANDO | The Singhaus Scholarship for the Performing Arts is hosting a fundraiser cabaret at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Oct. 6 celebrating the tunes from the Broadway musical, “Anything Goes!”

“Anything Goes! Cabaret,” sponsored by Central Florida Foundation, will bring together seven past scholarship recipients — AJ Morales, Joseph Trewin, Anya Dolov, Cristina Coterillo, Rowyn Sam, Jonas Dahlmann and Harper Fisak — and four local talents –Blake Aburn, Cherry Gonzalez, Eddie Cooper and Sarah-Lee Dobbs — as they belt out songs from the classic Cole Porter musical, all backed by the Renaissance House Band.

Funds raised from the event will help to provide more arts scholarships for members of Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community and allies who are seeking education in various performing arts careers. Something unique about a Singhaus Scholarship is that it is designed to support formal education as well as those needing financial assistance related to their craft in an unformal means such as aid in purchasing a new sewing machine, vocal coaching, dance training and more.

“Our mission is simple,” said Cooper, who is also a board member for the Singhaus Scholarship, in a press release. “To raise funds and award them to exceptionally driven LGBT+ artists that are making a difference in their community and have financial hurdles that might otherwise stand in the way of their goals.”

Since launching in 2022, Singhaus Scholarship as awarded $54,000 in performing arts scholarships and aid. Singhaus Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Sam Singahus, aka drag legend Miss Sammy, and his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Marcy Singhaus, all of who championed the arts in Central Florida. Sam and Marcy Singhaus both passed away in 2020. Steve Singhaus passed away in 2022 shortly after the scholarship program was established.

“Anything Goes! Cabaret” will be at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Oct. 6, doors open at 5 p.m. and show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission, use the code SAM at checkout for a $10 discount. Tickets can be purchased here.