Kylie Minogue announces North American tour with Orlando stop

(Graphic courtesy the Kia Center)

ORLANDO | Pop icon Kylie Minogue announced the North American dates for her 2025 “Tension” tour Oct. 3 — a 16-city stretch that includes two Florida stops, one in Orlando and another in Miami.

The LGBTQ+ ally announced the international tour dates in support of her upcoming album “Tension II” last month. It begins in Australia next February before launching its North American leg in Canada in March.

Minogue will visit Orlando’s Kia Center April 13, 2025 — her debut at the venue — and Miami’s Kaseya Center April 14, 2025.

“I am beyond excited to announce the 2025 Tension Tour,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close-up because I will be calling lights, camera, action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

“Tension II,” a 13-track collection, will release Oct. 18. Its lead single “Lights Camera Action” is available now wherever music is streamed or sold. The new album will feature collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, Sia and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. EST after various presales. Learn more at Kylie.com. For Kia Center box office and ticket information, visit KiaCenter.com.

View Minogue’s full 2025 tour dates and read more below:

March 29 | Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 30 |Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 2 | Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

April 4 | New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 8 | Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

April 9 | Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 11 | Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 13 | Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

April 14 | Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

April 17 | Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 19 | Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

April 22 | San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 25 |Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 26 | Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

April 29 | Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

May 2 | Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena