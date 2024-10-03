Kylie Minogue announces North American tour with Orlando stop

(Graphic courtesy the Kia Center)
ORLANDO | Pop icon Kylie Minogue announced the North American dates for her 2025 “Tension” tour Oct. 3 — a 16-city stretch that includes two Florida stops, one in Orlando and another in Miami.
The LGBTQ+ ally announced the international tour dates in support of her upcoming album “Tension II” last month. It begins in Australia next February before launching its North American leg in Canada in March.
Minogue will visit Orlando’s Kia Center April 13, 2025 — her debut at the venue — and Miami’s Kaseya Center April 14, 2025.
“I am beyond excited to announce the 2025 Tension Tour,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close-up because I will be calling lights, camera, action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”
“Tension II,” a 13-track collection, will release Oct. 18. Its lead single “Lights Camera Action” is available now wherever music is streamed or sold. The new album will feature collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, Sia and more.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. EST after various presales. Learn more at Kylie.com. For Kia Center box office and ticket information, visit KiaCenter.com.
View Minogue’s full 2025 tour dates and read more below:
March 29 | Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 30 |Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 2 | Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
April 4 | New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 8 | Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
April 9 | Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 11 | Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 13 | Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
April 14 | Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
April 17 | Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 19 | Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
April 22 | San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 25 |Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 26 | Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
April 29 | Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
May 2 | Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena