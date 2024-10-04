LGBTQ+ Dems mark LGBTQ+ History Month with call to vote

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus is calling on LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month by supporting those who support the LGBTQ+ community on or before Nov. 5.

The caucus represents LGBTQ+ interests to the state’s Democratic Party. Its 21 chapters serve Floridians in Tampa Bay, Central Florida, Miami and more.

“This year voting begins just as LGBTQ+ History Month starts,” the caucus shared Oct. 3 in a press release. “In Florida, Vote By Mail ballots are arriving and early voting starts just a few days from now, making LGBTQ+ History Month the perfect time to remember our past and plan for our future.”

Voter registration ends Oct. 7, but there is no deadline to change party affiliation ahead of the general election Nov. 5. Early voting is scheduled Oct. 26-Nov. 2. Read more specific information about these and other dates here.

“We often say that each election is the most important ever, but that’s because each cycle the anti-LGBTQ+ fringes try to force their way closer to power,” Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde said in a statement. “Sadly, we are once again facing those times. Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes are on the rise, plainly the result of Republican candidates who disparage the LGBTQ+ community — especially transgender Americans.

“We can change this, for the good of our community and our country,” she continued. “There has never been a more stark contrast between the candidates and the parties. It’s not just a matter of ‘not going back.’ It’s a matter of life, liberty, and the ability to enjoy the freedoms our country was founded for.”

Browde added that “this LGBTQ+ History Month “may be our last as a fully democratic society, unless we vote for freedom and sanity. Kamala Harris, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and all Democrats on the ballot have our backs.”

For more information about the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, visit LGBTQDems.org. Check your voter registration and more at Vote.org.