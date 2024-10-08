Come OUT St. Pete postponed due to Hurricane Milton

(Graphic via Come OUT St. Pete)

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete announced Oct. 7 that this weekend’s Family Day celebration has been postponed as Hurricane Milton approaches the region.

The group’s eighth annual recognition of National Coming Out Day was originally set for Oct. 12 from 5-9 p.m. at Par Bar. A new date will be announced soon.

“With the threat of [H]urricane Milton approaching and the uncertainty of landfall and the aftermath, the board of directors has decided to postpone our Family Day event,” the organization shared via social media. “We will announce a reschedule date as soon as it’s determined! … Everyone please stay safe during this storm!”

Portions of Pinellas County were subsequently ordered to evacuate. For more information about the impending storm and its impacts on Tampa Bay, visit Pinellas County’s emergency information page and Hillsborough County’s emergency information page.

Learn more about Come OUT St. Pete at ComeOUTStPete.org.