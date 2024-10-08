PHOTOS: Singhaus Scholarship hosts ‘Anything Goes!’ cabaret fundraiser at Renaissance Theatre

ORLANDO | The Singhaus Scholarship for the Performing Arts hosted a fundraiser cabaret at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Oct. 6.

“Anything Goes! Cabaret,” made possible by a grant from The Barry L. Miller Foundation for Arts and Education Fund at Central Florida Foundation, brought together seven past scholarship recipients — AJ Morales, Joseph Trewin, Anya Dolov, Cristina Coterillo, Rowyn Sam, Jonas Dahlmann and Harper Fisak — and four local talents — Blake Aburn, Cherry Gonzalez, Eddie Cooper and Sarah-Lee Dobbs — belting out songs, all backed by the Renaissance House Band.

Check out the photos from the event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.