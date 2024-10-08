Unity of Central Florida to celebrate 85 years this month

Unity of Central Florida. (Photo from UnityCFL.com)

Unity of Central Florida, formerly known as Christ Church Unity, is more than just a spiritual organization—it’s a community where people come together to feel seen, heard and valued.

The church’s inclusive philosophy welcomes everyone, regardless of background, lifestyle or faith tradition. Its message of love and acceptance continues to resonate with people seeking a spiritual path that honors individuality while celebrating unity.

As the church looks ahead to the next chapter, Unity of Central Florida remains committed to its core mission: to offer practical, uplifting spiritual teachings and to support individuals on their unique journeys of self-discovery and personal transformation.

The church is set to celebrate a monumental 85 years of service to the spiritual needs of the Central Florida community.

The milestone event will take place on Oct. 27 with a day full of festivities and reflections on the church’s impactful journey.

The 85th anniversary celebration is a reminder of the lasting legacy the church has built, and a call to all who seek a deeper connection to join in its vision for the future.

The event is open to the community, and everyone is welcome to attend both the special service and the picnic celebration.

With its rich history of service, an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, and a clear vision for the future, Unity of Central Florida stands as a beacon of hope and community in the Orlando area.

The celebration will commence with a special service at 10:30 a.m., featuring a keynote speech by Rev. Roxanne Graves, the Chief Operating Officer of Unity Worldwide Ministries and former Senior Minister of Unity on the Space Coast.

Adding to the celebration will be video messages from Jim Blake, CEO of Unity World Headquarters, and Rev. Cynthia Alice Anderson, who led the church for 12 years under its former name, Christ Church Unity. The service will also feature a brief historical video showcasing pivotal moments in the church’s history.

In recognition of the event, Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan will present a special proclamation, officially declaring Oct. 27 as Unity of Central Florida Day.

Weather permitting, the congregation and guests will enjoy a community picnic on the front lawn after the service, with church volunteers serving a roast turkey dinner, complete with a variety of side dishes and desserts. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Will Rodriguez, who also leads the church’s music team.

For more information about the 85th anniversary celebration or Unity of Central Florida, visit their website at UnityCFL.com.