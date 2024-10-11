Mayor Demings shares Orange County updates in aftermath of Hurricane Milton

(Screenshot from Orange TV’s YouTube)

ORLANDO | Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings held what is expected to be the final press conference on Hurricane Milton at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park Oct. 11.

Below is a video of the press conference and information from the conference.

HOW TO HELP

Heart of Florida United Way: Donate to the Hurricane Recovery Fund.

Second Harvest Food Bank: Donate to the Hurricane Milton Disaster Relief.

American Red Cross: Donate to help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Salvation Army: Donate to support Hurricane Relief Efforts.

GARBAGE AND LANDFILL

The Orange County Landfill and transfer stations are open and will accept vegetative yard waste free of charge on the following days:

Orange County Landfill: Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Transfer Station: Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents should be prepared to provide their driver’s license to confirm Orange County residency.

Regular curbside collection services are planned to resume starting Monday, Oct. 14. Yard waste collection will be delayed due to post-storm volume.

WASTEWATER

Residents are asked to reduce their impact on the wastewater system by reducing water usage when possible. This will lessen the strain on pump stations and help prevent sewage overflows. Limit large, immediate water usage in dishwashers, washing machines and baths. Water stored in bathtubs should be drained slowly, not all at once.

SHELTERS

Orange County sheltered more than 2,600 people from Hurricane Milton. As of 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, all general population shelters are closed.

PARKS

The following parks, boat ramps, and trails are CLOSED to the public on Saturday:

Cypress Grove Park (events in buildings will still take place)

Trimble Park

West Orange Trail (portions)

Little Econ Greenway (portions)

Moss Park

Kelly Park

Magnolia Park

RD Keene Boat Ramp

Lake Down Boat Ramp

POWER OUTAGES

Utility crews are currently working to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Duke: 67,000 customers in Orange County are currently affected by power outages. Duke Energy will issue estimated times for restoration for all customers by the end of today.

OUC: 28,768 customers in Orange County are currently affected by power outages. OUC plans to release a significant system-wide estimated time of restoration for customers by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Report outages to your electric provider in Orange County.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC): 407-423-9018

Duke Energy: 800-228-8485

Winter Park Utility: 877-811-8700

TIP, TOSS, COVER

Standing water across Orange County is a major breeding ground for mosquitoes. As you evaluate damage and debris around your home, please remember:

Tip out any standing water from garbage cans, plant pots, pools, and other containers.

Toss out anything that can hold water, like tires and bottles.

Cover up with mosquito repellants that contain DEET and are EPA-approved.

For children under two months old, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County recommends using mosquito netting.

CLOSURES

Orange County Government: County offices are closed today. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida: Courthouses are closed today. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Orange County Public Schools: Schools are closed today. Schools will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 15. A makeup day for students is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2024

LYNX: LYNX regular bus and NeighborLink services are operational. Route 701 is not in service, but will return once schools reopen.

ACCESS LYNX will provide life-sustaining trips only on Friday, Oct. 11. Normal service will resume Saturday, Oct. 12. Customers are encouraged to call 407-423-8747 and book their trip.

Orlando International Airport: Outbound passenger flights have resumed. Travelers should reach out to their specific airlines for information regarding individual flight status.

Visit ocfl.net/storm for resources and information on storm recovery.

Para ver las últimas actualizaciones en Español, visite ocfl.net/Milton-es.

Pou w ka wè dènye mizajou yo an Kreyòl, ale sou ocfl.net/Milton-cr.