Watermark Issue 31.21: Spooky Season

Spooky Season: Halloween casts its spell on LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay and Central Florida. Queers for Palestine speaks out on incident with OPD officers. Project Pride plans inaugural Gulfcoast Pride.
EXCESSIVE FORCE? | Page 08
Queers For Palestine speaks out on incident with OPD officers.
PROUD PARTNERSHIP | Page 12
Inclusive Care Group and Bell Pharmacy expand in Tampa.
SCREEN TEAM | Page 30
Moffitt Cancer Center, Found Family Collective present Halloween.
FROM THE FILM TO THE FIT | Page 35
Halloween costume ideas based on some of 2024’s biggest movies.
HELLO AGAIN! | Page 39
BETTY’s Alyson Palmer, Amy Ziff and Elizabeth Ziff talk about new album
‘HONEST’ WORK | Page 43
Gulfcoast Pride headliner Zee Machine on authentic music and more.
