All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball canceled after hurricanes

All Hallows’ 2023. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball, one of Tampa Bay’s longest-running traditions, has been canceled in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The not-for-profit LGBTQ+ Halloween party was set to hold its 46th invitation-only event Oct. 19 at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa. Organizers announced its cancellation Oct. 12 after Helene caused unprecedented storm surge in Tampa Bay Sept. 26 and Milton’s hurricane-force winds battered the region Oct. 9.

This year’s theme, Sinister, will carry over to next year’s party. Hosts Charles Burgess, Dale Bunten, Jay Kutz, Jay Strong, Jeremy Perkinson, Jim Varrone, Josh Reed, Kip Thornton, Mark Phillip, Nick Okeson, Roger Lindsay, Russ Blain and Sanders St. Pierre shared that and more with attendees via email and the event’s website.

“Ever since our gathering became the most anticipated event of the season, our singular ambition has been to ensure both your safety and delight in equal measure,” they wrote. “However, as you well know, circumstances of the gravest nature — the likes of which we had not foreseen — compelled us to cancel our plans during the infamous COVID pandemic.

“And now, in the wake of not one but two catastrophic, devastating disasters, from which the road to recovery is still fraught with challenges, we find ourselves once more at a crossroads,” the group continued. “After much reflection, and with your safety and enjoyment foremost in our minds, we have reached the regrettable conclusion to cancel this year’s grand festivity.”

Organizers added that the decision was made “with the utmost consideration for your welfare and enjoyment.” As of Oct. 14, tens of thousands throughout the greater Tampa Bay area have yet to have power restored.

“We must also note that our cherished vendors, who contribute so much to the splendor and success of the evening, have expressed their own concerns regarding the ability of their esteemed teams to fulfill their commitments to us,” All Hallows’ website also reads. “Know this: our hopes remain steadfast that we shall all gather again in merriment next year.”

Parties who prepaid for entry or drink tickets will be contacted by the hosts soon. They expect attendees’ “grand ensembles shall surely dazzle when we reconvene next year.”

For more information about All Hallows and to contact event organizers, visit AllHallowsBall.org.