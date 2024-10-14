Fabulous Arts Foundation’s new LGBTQ+ center damaged in Milton

SARASOTA | The Fabulous Arts Foundation is seeking community support after the nonprofit’s new LGBTQ+ center was damaged during Hurricane Milton.

FabAF, originally the Harvey Milk Festival, has produced signature events in Sarasota like the Be Fabulous Music & Arts Festival and Fabulous Independent Film Festival for over a decade. The organization secured its first LGBTQ+ center earlier this year.

“This new space will be a vibrant hub for arts, programming, performances, workshops, and community building,” FabAF Executive Director Shannon Fortner shared in September. “We are especially excited to offer access to mental health services, furthering our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all.”

The Sarasota space was originally set to hold a soft opening Sept. 27. It was preemptively rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in northern Florida that day.

The gathering was moved to Nov. 15 before Milton “devastated” the building. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in nearby Siesta Key Oct. 9.

“With heavy hearts we are informing you that we lost everything in the Hurricane,” FabAF shared Oct. 11. “Starting with the roof to our center.

“The rain came in and destroyed as much as it could … [we] will need HELP to get this cleared, cleaned & replaced,” the nonprofit continued. “If you have time or funds please DONATE by helping us clean & clear or by funding our replacement equipment, furniture, office supplies & more.”

FabAF has also launched a Give Butter, a free online fundraising campaign. As of Oct. 14, 22 supporters have raised $3,225 of the nonprofit’s $10,000 goal.

“This center is a crucial space where we provide mental health services and use the arts to help transform trauma, offering a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals,” the fundraiser reads. “Every donation will bring us closer to reopening and continuing to hold space for healing, community, and creativity. Please join us in restoring this vital resource and help us rebuild stronger together!”

Read more and view photos of the damage below:

Watermark has reached out to Fortner for additional comment and will update this story should it be received.

For more information about Hurricane Milton recovery in the region, visit Sarasota County’s emergency services website. Learn more about the Fabulous Arts Foundation and its work at FabAF.org.