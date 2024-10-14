Inaugural Gulfcoast Pride postponed due to Hurricane Milton

SARASOTA | Project Pride’s inaugural Gulfcoast Pride has been postponed as Sarasota and nearby communities deal with the impact of Hurricane Milton.

Gulfcoast Pride was scheduled for Oct. 19 in Downtown Sarasota, finalizing the merger of the traditional Sarasota and Manatee Pride celebrations which the nonprofit absorbed. Milton made landfall Oct. 9 as a Category 3 hurricane in nearby Siesta Key.

Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in northern Florida Sept. 27, preceded the storm’s destruction. Project Pride’s board met after Milton to discuss the best path forward.

“We decided to postpone Gulfcoast Pride in response to the recent hurricanes in our community,” Project Pride President Jason Champion tells Watermark. “This lets us shift our efforts to support those in need.”

Gulfcoast Pride vendors and other stakeholders will be contacted by Project Pride with more information soon. Champion says the board will meet with city officials before deciding on and sharing a new date for the celebration.

For more information about Hurricane Milton recovery in the region, visit Sarasota County’s emergency services website. Learn more about Project Pride and Gulfcoast Pride at PPSRQ.org.