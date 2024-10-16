Who are the Most Remarkable People of 2024?

Toward the end of each year, Watermark highlights local, often unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to show with action just how remarkable they are.

We want our readers to help decide who deserves recognition for their inspiration, contribution or achievement in 2024. We are looking for the 10 Most Remarkable People of 2024 – 5 from Central Florida and 5 from the Tampa Bay area.

Submit your nominations and a brief explanation as to why you chose them by emailing Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams at Jeremy@WatermarkOnline.com or Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.

Nominations are due by Nov. 1. Please remember we will only consider local members of our community for this recognition.

Check out Watermark’s Remarkable People from previous years at the links below:

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018