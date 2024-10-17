Halloween costume ideas based on some of 2024’s biggest movies

Whether it was donning one of the colorful costumes of America’s favorite plastic couple from “Barbie,” shaking the sea water off your fins to pay homage to “The Little Mermaid” or sporting the top hat and cane of your favorite chocolatier from “Wonka,” last year’s hit films inspired a lot of Halloween night’s looks, and 2024’s cinemas are shaping up to inspire many a trick-or-treater.

Below, we highlight a few movies that we think are going to be inspiring a lot of looks this year and hopefully it can help you get started in putting together a look that is sure to kill on Halloween night.

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice”

The sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 oddball horror comedy, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” reunites original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara with a slue of new characters played by Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice (played by Keaton), Lydia’s (Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious daughter (Ortega) discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened.

Recreating “the ghost with the most” look requires a black and white suit, a green wig and some face paint but what will really sell it is leaning completely into Beetlejuice’s personality. If you’re more an introvert, you can always swap out the black and white suit for a yellow one and go as the real star of the show, Bob.

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel was back in a big way this year with its billion-dollar hit “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Ryan Reynolds suits up as the Merc with a Mouth for the third installment in one of the genre’s most popular film series and this time he brought Mr. Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, along for the ride.

The film sees Wade Wilson with his morally flexible past behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again — and convince a reluctant Wolverine to help him.

Thanks to the multiverse, all you need to start is Deadpool’s basic red costume and then you can customize it to be any one of the Deadpool variants. Want to be Ladypool? Add in an Ariana Grande blonde ponytail. Kidpool? Toss a Deadpool hoodie over the costume. Peterpool? Add more carbs to the diet. There are so many options. Throw a Wolverine costume into the mix and this movie makes an excellent couple’s costume.

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

Not to be out done this Halloween, DC Comics has its own dynamic duo for you just in time for Halloween. No, not that dynamic duo, we’re talking about Joker and Harley Quinn. Following up on its own billion-dollar flick, Warner Bros. is releasing the sequel to 2019’s “Joker.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” finds Arthur Fleck, once again played by Joaquin Phoenix, institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only falls in love with Lee Quinzel (played by Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga) but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

While both Fleck and Quinzel sport several looks throughout the film, certain to be the most iconic — and most duplicated Halloween night — will be Joker’s infamous red suit and Harley’s red jacket over the black and white diamond top. Oh, and don’t forget the clown make-up that’ll help you put on a smile.

“Wicked”

OK, so “Wicked” doesn’t come out for a few more weeks but does anyone not think this movie is going to be a huge hit?

“Wicked” is based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that has become a cultural phenomenon. It is the untold story of Elphaba, the green-skinned outcast — played by Cynthia Erivo — who will become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the popular and privileged future Witch of the North, played by Ariana Grande, and how they end up forming an unlikely friendship while attending Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz.

We feel pretty confident in saying that you’ll be seeing a lot of Elphabas and Glindas running around Halloween night as two of the holiday’s most iconic looks — witches and princesses — are based off of these Oz characters. For Elphaba, a black gown, cape and boots can be topped off with the traditional pointed, black witch hat and a broom. As for Glinda, anything pink will do, and the lacier and poofier the better. Finish that look off with a shiny tiara and sparkly wand, and you are ready for the Oz Dust Ball, or for a night begging your neighbors for candy. Without a doubt you’ll be pop-u-lar.