Halloween on Central’s LGBTQ+ spooktacular returns this weekend

Halloween on Central 2023. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The LGBTQ+-inclusive Halloween on Central will return Oct. 27 from 12-5 p.m. for its fourth iteration, once again featuring 22 blocks of activities, entertainment and vendors along a car-free Central Ave.

Signature events throughout Tampa Bay have been postponed or canceled in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which devastated coastal and neighboring communities throughout the region. The Grand Central District Association confirmed the annual event would move forward Oct. 16.

“Halloween on Central is proceeding as planned! As we recover and heal from unprecedented back-to-back hurricanes, we hope to offer a day of reprieve and fun in support of our local businesses and residents,” Executive Director Chris Arnold shared in Oct. 15. “We are excited to have you join us … as we come together to celebrate our community’s resilience and everything that makes our city so special.”

This year’s event will once again close Central Ave. from MLK to 31st St. Along the route, the Edge District will present Kooky Spooky, a stretch of Central Ave. with DJs, dance and costume contests, sidewalk chalk activities, pop-up shopping and more.

“It’s been tough with back-to-back hurricanes, and we know some of our neighbors have lost everything,” the district shared Oct. 17. “We don’t even know what day it is anymore… but we DO know we could all use a FREE, FUN, COMMUNITY EVENT to lift our spirits!”

LocalShops1 will also return with this year’s Voodoo Vendor between 16th and 20th streets. The blocks will include a Halloween market with over 100 vendors supported by food trucks. “Gather your friends or the kids or the pups and join us for a fun free event,” the group shared Oct. 15. “With lots of candy. I think we all deserve candy!”

Dog Bar will hold Howl-o-Ween at 2300 Central Ave. The section will feature the return of the venue’s popular wiener dog races from 1-3 p.m. and dog costume parade at 4 p.m.

Cocktail’s signature Cock-o-Ween will return across the street with free entertainment well into the night, both in and outside of the LGBTQ+ hotspot.

Along with local fan favorites, “Dragula” entertainers Koko Caine and Jarvis Hammer will perform on the Cock’d ‘N Loaded stage on Central Ave. They’ll be joined by headliner and dance music sensation Kristine W.

“Join Cocktail for a Halloween celebration like no other!” the venue teases. “Part of Halloween on Central … Cocktail sits right in the middle of the action. All the fun starts at 11 a.m. and doesn’t stop till 3 a.m.” While the entertainment is free, VIP experiences are still available.

St Pete Pride’s FrankenPride will also return along the 28-31st blocks of Central Ave. The nonprofit will feature a costume contest from 12-2 p.m., drag performances from 2-3 p.m., a runway experience starting at 4 p.m. and other activities while raising funds for those impacted by the hurricanes.

St Pete Pride will be offering a clothing swap with free items and selling 2024 T-shirts with proceeds benefiting relief efforts. “As we recover and heal from the aftermath of the recent hurricanes, we hope to offer a safe, fun opportunity for folks in our community to come together,” they shared Oct. 17.

Halloween festivities will continue the following week. On Oct. 31, Enigma will host a special Halloween show and costume contest:

Cocktail also announced Oct. 14 that it will present Cock-o-Ween Resurrection at The Wet Spot Nov. 1, another free experience with VIP opportunities welcoming headliner Detox from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Halloween on Central will be held Oct. 27 from 12-5 p.m. For more information about Halloween on Central or Cocktail’s events, visit HalloweenOnCentral.com and CocktailStPete.com.