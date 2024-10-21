PHOTOS: ‘Greetings From Queertown: Orlando’ filmmakers, stars gather for screening

ORLANDO | Watermark Publishing Group held a special screening of its award-winning documentary, “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando,” at The Plaza Live in Orlando on Oct. 20, as an official Come Out With Pride event.

The short documentary film shows the history of Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community over the past 40 years as told by community leaders who lived through it.

After the film was screened to attendees, drag icon Ginger Minj performed her original song from the film, “City Beautiful,” live before executive producer Rick Todd took the stage to introduce the panel guests for a talkbalk session about “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando.”

The panel included film director Jess Keller and stars of the film Patty Sheehan, Debbie Simmons, Sam Ewing, Darcel Stevens, Nikole Parker and Michael Wanzie.

Check out the photos below from the event.

Photos by Dylan Todd.